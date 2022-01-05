Madcap ‘Mystery’ heads to Stars Playhouse

There’s no telling what to expect in “The Mystery of Irma Vep,” a spoof of Gothic melodramas opening at Stars Playhouse.
Cody Ganger, who directed the show with Kara Coughenour, describes it as "a comic send-up of the Gothic Romance, and it's got all the classic tropes of the genre — a sinister manor house, mysterious first wives, vampires, ghosts, ominous servants, and even a visit to Egypt! It's total over-the-top absurdity!"
Ganger said she pitched the play to John Spitzer, the playhouse's artistic director, because it's been No. 1 on the list of must-perform shows for her husband, Kevin, who stars in this production with Nolan Long.
The play revolves around the events at Mandacrest Estate, where Lord Edgar lives with his new wife, Lady Enid. The renowned Egyptologist is still reeling from the tragic and mysterious deaths of his first wife, Lady Irma, and his son. When Edgar is out hunting the wolf that has been terrorizing his sheep, Lady Enid is assaulted by a strange creature.
Edgar heads to Egypt and back searching for the creature in an adventure that involves vampires, werewolves, mummies and more.
Between them, Long and Ganger play all 10 characters, requiring many quick changes and a nimble crew consisting of Lucy Brown, Kara Coughenour, Yessi Garcia-Garibay, Karisma Normandin, Angie Palomo, Madison Shuck, Andrea Vega, Olivia Vega and Salvador Vidaurri.
"It's a two-person show onstage, but backstage there is an army making the show happen, and we are lucky to have the best crew I could possibly hope for!" Cody Ganger wrote in an email.
The directors agreed that executing the staging to make everything flow seamlessly was the toughest part.
"Every day we had moments of asking each other 'how the heck are we gonna do this?'" Coughenour wrote in an email. "Luckily, our two actors manage to make it all look easy, but I’d say the biggest challenge has been working and re-working the technical aspects until we get it perfect."
The pair are excited to bring the fast-paced show to audiences this weekend.
"I just hope that when they leave, their stomachs hurt from laughing so hard," Coughenour wrote.