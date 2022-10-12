Lucky in 'Love' at Ovation

Ovation Theatre has brushed up its Shakespeare this year. First in the spring with "Something Rotten," about rivals of the Bard, and now it's "Shakespeare in Love," which opens this weekend.
Of course, the latest show, based on the 1998 Oscar-winning film, has been a long time coming. Director John Spitzer said it was on the 19th Street theater's schedule for the 2020 season, which was halted due to the pandemic.
"This show was actually slated to go up in July of 2020 so it's been on the works for a long time," Spitzer said.
He was drawn to the show given what a big fan he is of the film, which stars Joseph Fiennes as Shakespeare, who is struggling with writer's block to finish his latest work, then titled "Romeo and Ethel, the Pirate's Daughter." He becomes smitten with Viola (played by Gwyneth Paltrow), a merchant's daughter who dresses as a man in order to perform on stage.
A show is as good as its cast and, in the case of this production, it falls primarily on its leads, played by Nolan Blake Long and Cristina Goyeneche, respectively.
"Who you have playing Shakespeare will make or break the show, the same with Viola," Spitzer said.
"You've really got to have a performer who can display the whole human experience, not just a few notes but can do everything. Nolan, I do improv with him in town, and he's a very hard worker. His ability to just stay in the moment and respond to others is part of his strong skill set."
One of Spitzer's favorite moments in the show is Viola's goodbye scene.
"This is the final scene we see her on stage. It's somber and bittersweet and kind of transformative. It's a wordless scene, but I think it's pretty powerful."
The play also features Jason Dollar as theater owner Henlowe; Julia Stansbury as Viola's nurse; Dusty Steele as Viola's fiance, Wessex; and Rebecca Worley as Queen Elizabeth.
Along with directing, Spitzer also performs in the show, playing Ned Alleyn, one of Shakespeare's actors. After the original actor fell out, he reached out to others but continued to strike out, finally opting to take on the small part.
"It felt like the universe was telling me to take it. ... Luckily it's a small enough role I can still focus on directing."
Spitzer said the show goes beyond your standard romantic comedy — "It's very smart, very witty." — with bittersweet notes as well as some cross-dressing and gender-swapping.
"I think the show has a lot to offer: sword fights and some dancing. There's a dog in the show. Loving and fighting, it's a fun show."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.