Love is in the air for Kern Shakespeare Festival

If you're wondering where the love is this week, look no further than Bakersfield College, which is hosting the 38th annual Kern Shakespeare Festival.
The longtime event will present the lighter and dark side of love with "Love's Labour Lost" and "Romeo and Juliet" in shows playing this week and next.
Noting that in Shakespeare's time, people went to "hear a play," rather than see it, Brian Sivesind, the festival's artistic director, said audiences should benefit from the addition of microphones for the performers this year.
"We’re using microphones for the first time ever in the outdoor theater. We've done it for musicals. The challenge in that (outdoor) theater is the ambient noise," Sivesind said, noting the sounds of helicopters, loud cars and even persistent crickets can be distracting.
"We love the idea of the outdoors but we don't live in quiet Renaissance England. That space is a huge space. Acoustically it's not the kindest space."
In selecting shows, the festival strikes a balance with a comedy and a serious play. Sivesind said they selected two shows that look at love very differently. He selected the beloved story of young love that he hadn't directed in a decade and fellow director Cody Ganger selected one that is not often performed.
"When it came time to pick shows for the festival, Brian and I worked together to pick a season that would feel cohesive," Ganger wrote in an email. "A really well-known show like 'Romeo and Juliet' felt like a good play to pair alongside one of Shakespeare's more obscure plays."
Both shows also have a selection of great roles, which provided an opportunity for this year's theater students to shine.
"Love's Labour Lost" focuses on the misadventures of the King (Sergio Felix) and his three best friends — Longaville (Jose Magana), Dumaine (Dominic Ulloa) and Berowne (TJ Sandoval), whom the audience follows most closely, Ganger said — who have sworn to spend three years deep in serious study, free from women.
When the Princess (Andrea Vega) and her ladies Rosaline (Rachel Daguman), Maria (Savanna Lux) and Katharine (Marina Gradowitz) arrive, love and chaos bloom.
Ganger wrote, "Shenanigans ensue with the help of our crazy secondary plot characters, including mistaken identities, and letters sent to the wrong people, and a hilarious reenactment of a Roman battle. It's so fun ... and then it ends with this kind of shocking ending.
"I was drawn to both parts — the fun and playfulness of most of the play, and the challenge of the end."
Because the show is about growing up and overcoming immaturity, Ganger said she incorporated vibrant, modern touches — including Polaroid cameras, sunglasses and backpacks — and modern pop music that is in contrast to the traditional costuming.
With a show as well-known as "Romeo and Juliet," it often comes down to the unique staging to bring something new to the stage. For Sivesind, he took it back to the 1980s.
Sivesind said, “The ’80s were my jam. That's my life.”
"With 'Romeo and Juliet,' it's a story you still hear about today, a universal story of young love. It can really go anywhere. The 'in' was about the music."
Acknowledging that the play "is a comedy until it's not" with one of the funniest first acts among the Bard's works, Sivesind plays up the merriment to start.
"We're embracing the fun of the ’80s. There are little movie references in there. We've changed it a bit. It helps the audience get into it."
Finding the moodier music to match the tragedy of Act 2 was more of a challenge as was getting the mostly young cast up to speed on the musical cues.
Connor Deming and Marina Gradowitz play the doomed lovers in a cast that includes Nathan Armendariz, Kara Coughenour, Trinidad J. Sandoval and veteran festival performers Ganger and her husband, Kevin, Sivesind and festival founder Randy Messick.
Both directors are excited for their cast and crews to perform for audiences and become part of the history of this long-running event.
Ganger wrote, "We've had 38 years of Shakespeare, and I love that it's such a community tradition! I think seeing good plays in the outdoor setting is really fun."