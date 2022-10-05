 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Love is in the air for Kern Shakespeare Festival

If you're wondering where the love is this week, look no further than Bakersfield College, which is hosting the 38th annual Kern Shakespeare Festival.

The longtime event will present the lighter and dark side of love with "Love's Labour Lost" and "Romeo and Juliet" in shows playing this week and next.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases