Local sculptor's work featured on TV, in new show at Bird Dog Arts

"As seen on TV" is not normally a phrase used when it comes to visual art but in the case of Gina Herrera, it applies.
The sculptor whose work is currently on display at Bird Dog Arts at the Outlets at Tejon had her 15 minutes of TV fame courtesy of the Peacock streaming service.
One of her large sculptures was featured in an episode of "Bel-Air," a re-imagining of the 1990s NBC sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
Herrera, who is an adjunct art professor at Bakersfield College, shared the story with BC Chancellor Sonya Christian that started with receiving an email from Universal Studios in November inquiring about her sculpture work.
“I thought it was a hoax, but I answered with curiosity," Herrera shared in Christian's blog. "To my surprise it was a legitimate correspondence and three days later I was driving down to L.A. to drop off my sculptures."
One of Herrera's sculptures was featured in the "Bel-Air" episode "PA to LA" that began streaming on Feb. 24.
Even if you don't have the streaming service, you can see the local artist's work at the gallery space at the outlets.
There will be a reception for her collection from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Bird Dog Arts, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Suite 440. Complimentary wine and snacks will be served.
For more on Herrera's work, visit ginaherrera.com or her Instagram page (@gina.herrera1).