Live the life you love with Ovation's 'Tuck Everlasting'

Would you want to live forever? That's the question at the heart of "Tuck Everlasting," opening Friday at Ovation Theatre.
Scott Deaton, who plays Tuck family patriarch, Angus, said the show takes a deep look into the subject.
"We all have, I don't want to say aspirations, but dreams of immortality," he said. "That's a human thing to dream about. This (show) talks about how that's not always what it's chalked up to be."
Based on the 1975 children's novel by Natalie Babbitt, this musical follows the journey of Winnie Foster (Kaya Leyendecker and Addison Cline) who sees Jesse Tuck (Chayce Perlis and Paddie Patterson) drink from a small spring while she is out exploring the forest.
She soon discovers the young man and his family —father Angus, mother Mae (Jennifer Resolme) and brother Miles (Jake Chivington) are immortal, the result of drinking from that spring.
Winnie then finds herself helping protect the Tucks' secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life while also contemplating her own future.
Director Brian Purcell said they double-cast the two lead roles to prevent any snags that have affected previous shows at Ovation and other theaters.
"Every theatre in town so far has felt the heartache of having to close down a weekend due to illness," he wrote in an email. "In addition to double casting, we have several swings ready to swap to a number of roles at a moment's notice.
"I believe the actors have found a strong sense of community and support tackling roles together and supporting one another from the audience on off rehearsals."
Deaton has noticed that as well, working with different combinations of the lead actors.
"Each one of them brings their own flair to the role," he said. "That's pretty exciting as an actor as well. We've been switching it up with Addie and Kaya, Paddie and Chayce. They mix it up and it's an interesting dynamic."
The actors will trade off during the run of the show, allowing viewers a chance to see the different interplay.
"Audiences who see the show on multiple weekends will be guaranteed to see a subtly different show," Purcell wrote. "It keeps performance energy fresh! Every weekend will be a kind of opening weekend."
Deaton, who as a fifth-grade teacher, has read the book with students many times, said he's spent some time pondering the issues that Winnie and the Tucks face.
"In the song 'The Wheel,' I show her (Winnie) immortality isn't all that it's cracked up to be. And she shows us that there is something to live for.
"Mae has a song of her own ('My Most Beautiful Day') and this line I was reflecting on: 'Looking back is something to look forward to."
"That's something that we do as we get older. We have time and we look back like that.
"For something that is immortal, how much of life can you look back on? You have to live life now."
All fantastical elements aside, Deaton said the show has an important message we can all take to heart:
"If you feel that you lead a full life, be happy with that. And if you haven't, go seek it."