 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Live the life you love with Ovation's 'Tuck Everlasting'

Would you want to live forever? That's the question at the heart of "Tuck Everlasting," opening Friday at Ovation Theatre.

Scott Deaton, who plays Tuck family patriarch, Angus, said the show takes a deep look into the subject.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases