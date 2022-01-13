'Life School Musical' set to hit stage

Young performers prepare to head down the path of truth with the upcoming production of "Life School Musical" on Tuesday.
The show will be performed by the ShowBiz Kidz Theatre Troupe of the Whitchard Choral and Theatre Arts Academy.
It's a special day for the students of Miss Knowsalot’s class at Life School. New kid Bella and her peers get the surprise of their lives when colorful characters from the Bible — John the Baptist, the apostle Peter, the Prodigal Son and Sam the Samaritan — materialize to bring their lessons to life.
By the end of the musical, the children have come "face to face with the life-changing power of the Gospel" and been handed the “keys to life” by those very special characters.
Troupe members have been working since late summer to get ready for their performance, learning songs and dances. It is directed by academy founder and Executive Director Kenneth Whitchard and choreographed by Emma Warren.
Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave.
Tickets are $10 and are available at whitchardchoiracademy.com or at the door.
After this show, the academy will begin rehearsals for "Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr." Rehearsals will be held Tuesdays from Jan. 25 to May 24. For more information, visit the academy website.