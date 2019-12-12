For this year’s winter production, the Liberty High School Theatre Department presents Doris Baizley’s highly inventive adaptation of the classic Dickens story "A Christmas Carol," running through Saturday.
In this version, a company of traveling players prepare to enact the Dickens story. As the trunk of supplies opens, actors and clowns spill out and roll on. The gruff stage manager and prop boy check the show's props, which are shabby and third-rate, but the troupe improvises by creating a magical world of make-believe.
The troupe soon discovers that the actors playing Scrooge and Tiny Tim have abandoned the tour; but the show must go on, and the prop boy eagerly volunteers for the part of Tim while the cynical stage manager must be forcibly drafted to play the old miser. The performers proceed to make their way through the tale, creating fog, snow, fire and ghosts through mime, imagination and wonderful visual effects. The ragtag players (including the stage manager and prop boy) quickly become the characters of the story, and we are pulled into the life of Ebenezer Scrooge. The Christmas spirits work their magic and warm the heart of Scrooge, as well as the old stage manager.
When asked about the experience of being in the show, Natalia Harris-Alarcon said, “It’s been a lot of hard work, but my fellow actors and I communicate well, and we are very dedicated to making this show the best it can be.”
Rehearsals for the show were never dull, and when asked about her favorite part about it, Khloe Kovacich had to say, “I really like the energy during rehearsals, and how kind everyone is. We’re a big family.”
Jacob Marshall, who plays the stage director and Scrooge himself, remarked that “everyone in the cast really embodies the story and the characters, and it’s a really fun experience to watch them do so.”
He later added, “It’s truly an amazing and whimsical show, one that you would never forget.”
The show runs 7:30 tonight and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday in Liberty's Performing Arts Center, 925 Jewetta Ave. Admission is $10, $8 for students.
