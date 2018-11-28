Ghostly visitors seem more appropriate for a show around Halloween but that's not the case when you're visiting Ebenezer Scrooge. The man who could out-grinch the Grinch is due for his seasonal comeuppance in Ovation Theatre's production of "A Christmas Carol."
Director Joe Lowry said he's excited to bring the Broadway musical version of Charles Dickens' classic tale to the 19th Street theater.
He wrote in an email, "I believe this production will delight audiences, and help prepare them to experience Christmas with youthful eyes and a light spirit."
For those less familiar with the tale, it is a story of redemption for Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Ken Burdick), a miser shut off from the world who finds himself reconnecting with the joys of the youth by the visitation of his deceased business partner, Jacob Marley (Dominic Demay), and three Christmas ghosts. That trio — Ghost of Christmas Past (Jennifer Resolme), Ghost of Christmas Present (Nate Logan) and Ghost of Christmas Yet To Be (Kelci Cerri) — help him find salvation by reminding him of who he once was before life changed him.
The show also stars Rosie Ayala, Nichole Michelle, Fred Cremer as Scrooge's employee Bob Crachit and Josephine Resolme as Crachit's grievously ill son Tiny Tim.
The show features large dance numbers including "Mr. Fezziwig’s Annual Christmas Ball," "The Streets of London" and "Christmas Together," as well as a very special and thrilling ghostly number titled "Link by Link," the director said.
Lowry said the show's intimate staging "provides a unique experience for audiences to feel a part of the tale."
He said, "My goal is to remind them to enjoy the Christmas season and perhaps discover their own lost childhood wonder of the magic of Christmas."
