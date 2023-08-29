To open its 96th season, Bakersfield Community Theatre wants audiences laughing with the Southern romp "See Jane Quit."
Director Tim Fromm said it's a fun way to start the season with this comic story of people dealing with life.
"The 96th BCT season is filled with wonderful shows that will make you sing along, be in suspense, learn about history and many other educational and entertaining shows," he wrote in an email.
This play takes place on the worst day of Jane's (Lindsay Pearson) life. Turning 30 and looking to change her life, she quits smoking.
"The family is trying to support her every way they can, except everyone has a secret and they decide to not tell Jane to help her quit smoking," Fromm wrote. "Like a modern sitcom that puts people in situations that are awkward and often funny."
Those challenging Jane's goal are her big brother and emerging Buddhist, James (Troy Fidis); her best friend and James' wife, Diane (Deva Wiloth); her aging Southern belle grandmother Bessie (Vickie Stricklind); and her love interest Charles (Hunter Wolosz), a neurotic political activist.
Helping the audience keep track is the Narrator (Karla Young).
Fromm said the show appealed to his sense of humor.
"It was just plain fun to watch, laugh and escape a busy hectic day," he wrote.
Themes of loyalty and what makes a family are present throughout the story but this is also a cautionary tale of smoking.
"I think directing this I might have smoked more," Fromm joked.
The actors have great chemistry and there's never a dull moment, Fromm said. Enjoying a libation at the theater's bar can also enhance the experience, the director said.
"It would be great if they tried one of our specialty cocktails and recommend it to others in attendance."
Fromm is aiming for viewers to leave the performances happy.
"I would like the audience to leave after the show in a better mood than they came in with and maybe to be driving home and start to laugh remembering or just getting a joke."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
