Ladies sing the 'Blues' at BCT

More so than family ties, friendships offer real insight into those who not only chose to forge a bond but to sustain it, sometimes for decades. Bakersfield Community Theatre explores the ties that bind in its new show "20th Century Blues."
Director Rebecca Worley said it was the friendship between the four women at the heart of the show that drew her to Susan Miller's 2018 play.
"As I get older, I treasure my friendships with the women in my life," she wrote in an email. "This play reflects the friendship between four women ... who met 40 years ago. They have remained friends through those years, through hardships, through joys, and that's what fascinates me.
"In our world today of transitory relationships and instant gratification, the notion that these women held on to their relationship and nurtured it for that long makes me feel happy."
The four women — Danny (Julie Gaines), Gabby (Jacquie Thompson-Mercer), Mac (Sofia Reyes) and Sil (Jan Hefner) — have been friends since being arrested four decades before. Each year since that fateful day, they gather to recreate the photo that Danny shot after they met.
Now Danny is being honored for her work and tells the other women she wants to exhibit their collection of their photos, with each having their own response based on concerns about privacy and aging.
Aging also comes to bear in the show in scenes with Danny and her mother, Bess (Cathy Henry), who is suffering from dementia, and her son, Simon (Jordan Fulmer), who shares his mother's sense of humor.
Worley, who lost her mother early in life, said she is moved by the interplay between Danny and her mom.
She wrote, "The compassion and gentleness Cathy Henry uses when acting in this role of Bess will give the audience an understanding of the difficulties of dementia, but they won't feel sorry for her but will have empathy."
The director also enjoys the humor of the ensembles including a scene when the women are eating together and trying to help Mac, who is struggling to remember a certain word.
"It's so funny and the audience will be able to commiserate with her as we all struggle sometimes remembering that one word that would fit," she wrote.
She also believes audiences will have a lot to take away from this story of strong and opinionated women who have survived through adversity.
"They are just like every woman out there. They are your mother, your sister, your friend, you. They are fighting aging but aging gracefully."
Worley also said her cast share many of the same attributes as their characters,
"They are strong women who have taken on these tough roles and brought these amazing women to life. I have been blessed by their presence on this stage."
Along with enjoying a fun show, Worley would like the audience to walk away valuing the friendships they have.
"Your friends are your chosen family that will stick with you. This show emphasizes that. These women have been there for each other through so much and stand with each in the end."