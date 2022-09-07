Kern Dance Alliance awarded $4.2 million to aid arts pilot program

It's a day worthy of pirouettes for Kern Dance Alliance, which announced today it was awarded more than $4.2 million by the California Arts Council for the nascent California Creative Corps program.
The local arts advocacy nonprofit was one of 13 organizations in the state selected by CAC to regrant funds in their region to arts and social service organizations, individual artists, and cultural workers.
The California Creative Corps is a pilot program intended to "promote community and civic engagement, spread awareness about water and energy conservation, climate change, emergency preparedness, relief and recovery through the arts," according to a news release.
"We are ecstatic to help pilot the California Creative Corps and support the social, cultural, economic, and physical well-being of our communities," KDA President Andrea Hansen said in the release.
"This investment is a monumental occasion, and we're excited to work with the artists, organizations and creatives who are improving health and quality of life in Central California, one of our state's most disadvantaged regions."
The grant, totaling $4,223,447, will be distributed by KDA to groups throughout the Central Valley and Eastern Sierra region of the state: Kern, Kings, Tulare, Inyo, Fresno, Madera, Mono, Merced, Mariposa, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, San Joaquin, Calaveras and Amador counties.
(It will not fund KDA's existing programs, which will operate alongside the KDA Creative Corps. KDA will continue to raise funds and support for its daily and annual operating needs to provide arts-related opportunities like the upcoming National Dance Day on Sept. 17.)
"KDA has pioneered creative and innovative ways to enrich our community through the arts for almost a decade," Assemblyman Vince Fong said in the news release. "Their selection to help pilot the California Creative Corps is recognition of their leadership and capability to create true impact. I look forward to seeing how the KDA Creative Corps helps improve the quality of life for everyone living in the Central Valley and Eastern Sierras."
This fall, KDA will release a Notice of Funding Opportunity and solicit grant proposals for KDA Creative Corps. Individuals and organizations interested in learning more can sign up at KDACreativeCorps.org to receive email updates.