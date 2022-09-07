 Skip to main content
Kern Dance Alliance awarded $4.2 million to aid arts pilot program

Andrea Hansen

Andrea Hansen is the arts administrator and president at the Kern Dance Alliance. The local nonprofit was recently awarded a $4.2 million grant to help distribute funds for the new California Creative Corps program in the Central Valley and Eastern Sierra region.

 Courtesy of Andrea Hansen

It's a day worthy of pirouettes for Kern Dance Alliance, which announced today it was awarded more than $4.2 million by the California Arts Council for the nascent California Creative Corps program.

The local arts advocacy nonprofit was one of 13 organizations in the state selected by CAC to regrant funds in their region to arts and social service organizations, individual artists, and cultural workers.

