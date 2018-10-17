The Wylie and May Louise Jones Gallery at Bakersfield College is gearing up for its latest exhibit, "Collector," which opens Thursday.
This body of work from Los Angeles-based artist Matthew Craven utilizes found imagery collage, sourced from texts rich with historic iconography, which he arranges into compelling contemporary images. Craven’s art is driven by his process, offering a unique balance of combined patterns, textures and figures.
From the news release about this show: "The fusion of new and old allows the viewer to interpret the struggles of past cultures and can serve as a reminder of contemporary aberrations. While other pictures offer quiet, meditative retreat through repetition and precise use of color. This combination of inquiry, creates a challenging, yet rewarding experience."
The exhibition is on display starting Thursday, running through Nov. 29. Display hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the gallery inside Grace Van Dyke Bird Library on campus, 1801 Panorama Drive.
An artist's reception will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the gallery.
For more information, email jonesgallery@gmail.com or call 395-4552.
