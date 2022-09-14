KDA offers 'one-stop shop' for National Dance Day

When the Kern Dance Alliance started planning for this year's National Dance Day, it was ready to go big.
"This is triple the size of our 2019 event, which was our last," said Andrea Hansen, KDA president. "We had such a great turnout at that event. We had three rooms that we worked with at CSUB. Now we have five rooms — the main stage and four more rooms."
The move from Cal State Bakersfield to Mechanics Bank Theater, which will host Saturday's daylong event, will give instructors and participants additional room to move.
Founded in 2010, National Dance Day is celebrated annually by the American Dance Movement at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Los Angeles and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Its goal is to inspire people in all walks of life to keep moving.
At 8:30 is the official kick-off on stage," Hansen said. "Everybody is invited to come on down and get on stage."
(Free tickets are available on the website for the kick-off to give organizers an idea of attendance.)
Classes, workshops and seminars (all $5) continue throughout the day led by 26 Kern County instructors and six celebrity dance artists.
"We wanted to have a range through the disciplines and cultivate dance artists who are changing the narrative of dance as we know it," Hansen said. "We wanted trailblazers who really believe in putting out important messaging about dance, how dance can change lives."
Special guests include American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Calvin Royal III, who will teach a ballet master class; award-winning performing artist Lil Buck, offering a master class in Memphis jookin, a freestyle dance that originated in the 1980s Memphis, Tenn., club scene; and USC Kaufman School of Dance professor and founding faculty member Saleemah Knight, who will lead dancers through a mock audition.
Along with classes in a variety of styles including swing, children's hip-hop, tap, line dancing, hula and Tahitian fundamentals, ballet and children's Disney dance (costumes encouraged), the event features seminars geared toward those continuing their education at the college level.
"There's also an entire college track built into this day," Hansen said, noting special guests Knight from USC and Chris Compton from the University of Arizona are teaching as well as a resource of information on Saturday.
"A lot of dancers in Kern County are questioning going to school for dance. They have a lot of questions. Sometimes it's not the dancers but it's the parents."
Seminar topics include the cost of college dance programs and how difficult they are to get into.
"For some, being a dance major, when it comes to dance, they're apprehensive."
Kat Clowes of March Consulting will also lead a college panel seminar geared toward students and parents.
"Her business is all about helping kids get into college. She's really college-minded."
Another special class is the introduction to teaching dance, led by Megan Furse.
"It's a really unique class, the introduction to teaching dance," Hansen said. "It's 'teaching dance 101' on how to create a dance class, the importance of technique and injury prevention, all from an educational perspective."
The event will also feature a vendor marketplace focused on health, wellness, the arts, and promoting an improved quality of life. Participants will include sponsors Stockdale Podiatry Group, Stria, Hansen's Moving and Storage, Poise Pilates and Barre, March Consulting, Unsomnia Massage, McCaan Family Chiropractic, KGET Channel 17, LVL Fitness and Discount Dance and Bodywrappers.
Hansen is looking forward to seeing everybody explore their options during the day of dance.
"It's so fun that we have so many directions on this day. It's a one-stop shop at the dance supermarket. Anything you want is there."
