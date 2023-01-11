KDA Creative Corps to unveil guidelines for arts grant program

For the local creative community, 2023 is starting off strong. On Friday, the KDA Creative Corps will announce guidelines for its grants program, which has $4.2 million in state funds up for grabs.
Overseen by the Kern Dance Alliance (the KDA in its name), the KDA Creative Corps is a pilot program from the California Creative Corps, a project of the California Arts Council. It is one of 13 organizations in the state selected by CAC to regrant funds to arts and social service organizations, individual artists and cultural workers in their region.
Along with a website launch, the organization will hold a news conference on Friday with KDACC program director Andrea Hansen, Kern Dance Alliance President Marcie Hronis, KDACC publicist Justin Salters, Mayor Karen Goh, 3rd District Supervisor Jeff Flores and other guests.
Along with discussing the impact on Kern and other eligible counties, the KDA Creative Corps team will announce grant guidelines as well as an overview of the program.
Hansen said these grants will be a boost to the creative economy, offering paid opportunities through programs selected in the state's Central Valley and Eastern Sierra regions, covering Kern, Kings, Tulare, Inyo, Fresno, Madera, Mono, Merced, Mariposa, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, San Joaquin, Calaveras and Amador counties.
(United Way of Merced, also selected by the CAC to dole out grants, will focus specifically on Merced, Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties. Those working there can apply through either group but will only be awarded a grant through one.)
"This is absolutely, No. 1 a jobs creator for artists," Hansen said.
Individuals will be eligible for a grant of up to $150,000 while organizations may request up to $300,000. Funding for selected projects and programs must be completed between May 1, 2023, and May 1, 2024.
Open to arts and social service organizations, individual artists and cultural workers, grants will be awarded for projects or programs within four focus areas:
• Public awareness related to water and energy conservation, climate mitigation, and emergency preparedness, relief and recovery.
• Public health awareness messages to stop the spread of COVID-19.
• Civic engagement, including election participation.
• Social justice and community engagement.
Along with serving one of the 14 eligible counties, applicants must demonstrate engagement with communities that fall within the "lowest quartile" of the California Healthy Places Index, a data and policy platform that explores community conditions that impact life expectancy.
"Kern County and the Central Valley fall in the lowest quartile," Hansen said of the index that tracks factors such as access to health care, housing, education and more.
For many, especially more creative thinkers, the grant application process can be intimidating. That's why, in addition to the program, KDA Creative Corps will host six free grant writing webinars via Zoom offering support, clarification and instruction for grant applicants.
"We're in this with you, working with you, not walking ahead of you," Hansen said. "The main intent is giving people the tools to succeed. It's still a competitive process."
Webinars will help level the playing field, offering guidance on writing a competitive grant as well as navigating the finances, legal practices and marketing to succeed beyond the actual funded program.
"It's a business," Hansen said. "If you are an artist and receive $150,000, what does that mean for your taxes? These are unknown territories for many people."
Webinars will start Feb. 7 and will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays over three weeks. Recordings will also be available following the events on the corps' website.
The first program deadline is for the letter of intent, which applicants will have to submit by Feb. 17. Final grant applications must be submitted by March 31. A complete timeline of the project will be available on the website Friday.
A lot of work and planning has gone into the launch of this program, which was announced last September. Hansen recently shifted roles at Kern Dance Alliance from president to executive director, with Marcie Hronis assuming the main leadership role for the local dance organization that, despite the name and overlap of manpower, is not at all funded by the state grant program. (KDA will launch its new season and fundraising campaign in the next few weeks.)
She said, "After over a decade of volunteering my time (at KDA), shifting roles and creating new positions is really exciting."
With the program's official launch just days away, Hansen said she is ready to unveil the team's hard work.
"I don't think I have any words to describe how I'm feeling. I'm just very humbled to be the steward of this unprecedented opportunity that will impact thousands of Californians living in the Central Valley."
Go to kdacreativecorps.org to sign up for updates. The website will update with a complete list of guidelines, including the application timeline on Friday.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.