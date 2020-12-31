Don't fall into the post-holiday doldrums this January. Start your year off with some art that you can explore from the comfort of your own home.
The Bakersfield Art Association is featuring the group show "Confinement Creations," featuring work from a variety of members.
With time on their hands while remaining at home, the artists were able to explore their craft and create.
The diverse show features work from Norma Eaton, Toni Lott, Gary Knerr, Tena Henry, Iva Fendrick and Jim Bates.
With current stay at home orders, there will not be a reception for the show at the art center, 1607 19th St.
All work will be on display be viewed on the BAA Facebook page (facebook.com/BAAartists) and Instagram page (@bakersfieldartassociation). More information is also available on the BAA website (bakersfieldartassociation.org).
If you stop in for a coffee to go from Dagny's Coffee Co., take a moment to view the art from Micki Schulz.
A relatively new artist, Schulz found her love for art while in her 60s. She now continues to learn, calling her process "creative exploration," as she works in various mediums and styles.
In addition to being an artist, Schulz is also currently the vice president of the art association.
Her work is on display at Dagny's, 1600 20th St., as well as the BAA's social media.
And finally, you have another chance to see some of Charlotte White's latest work at a new venue.
After an exhibit at the art center in September, White will have pieces on display at Covenant Coffee.
Mostly watercolors, the paintings are inspired by artists in the California Style, a movement in watercolor painting that flourished in between the mid-1920s and the mid-1950s. These creatives would paint on site, capturing a variety of scenes, from construction sites to cityscapes and sunbathers at the beach.
Those stopping in at the coffeeshop at 700 N. Chester Ave. may spot some familiar scenes in White's work; much of it was created from scenes the artist found in the streets of Oildale and Kern County.
Paintings include St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Woolworths Five and Dime Antique Mall, the statue of the founder of Oildale, the Green Hotel in Shafter, the chicken statues at Primo’s Liquor and Deli and the Big Blue Bear Coffee Shop in Kernville.
Part of the sales from this exhibit will go to the programs provided by Covenant Coffee, which funds programs to aid current and former foster youth with life skills training, transitional housing and employment services. For more on their mission, visit covenantcoffee.org.