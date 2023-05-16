Join Bubba and the gang at Gaslight's 'Alley Cat'

Finding love at the bottom of a glass? Railing against government interference after a pint or two? Sidle up to this bar for a real melodrama when "Alley Cat: The Musical" opens this weekend at the Gaslight.
Much like "The Fast and The Furious" films, this new musical, centered on a downtown bar based on the Wall Street Alley watering hole, is about family.
"It's really a show about the family we make with the people we’re not related to," said Gaslight artistic director and co-owner Michael Prince. "How your friends can be your family more than your real family.
"Old loves become new friends and old loves become new friends. And, of course, trying to stop the high speed rail (from destroying downtown)."
The villain to boo in the show is Big Boss Teague (played by Prince), the chairman of the High Speed Rail Commission, who aims to purchase the popular bar to clear the path for the rail line, eventually destroying the businesses downtown.
Prince said the show's setting was inspired by his pre-parent days when he and his wife, Jennifer, enjoyed the downtown bar scene.
"I went to high school with the real Bubba (aka Brandon 'Bubba' Pollard) who works there. He was nice enough to let us use his name for the show."
The musical version of Bubba (Adrian Francies) is busy trying to save the bar when his second in command, Clyde (Michael Kubik), invites former music superstar Jolene (Erica Kimmel) to perform, hoping it may save the bar. Bubba is unhappy to see Jolene, his former love who may now have eyes for Clyde.
Although the theatrical bar and real-life counterpart have different looks, the former got a boost from a different downtown business, Prince said.
"The owner of Mill Creek Antique Mall (Rick Freels) loaned us a lot of bar decorations and signage, just a bunch of really cool stuff they had over there that would look really neat in a downtown bar setting."
Prince also said the show benefits from the comedic timing of its performers.
"The incredible Chayce Perlis, he and Ali Dougherty are our big comedic relief. They are side-splittingly funny in this."
The show is followed by the vaudeville revue "Spring Fever," written by Warren Dobson and last performed about 11 years ago.
Prince said the revue, directed by current vocal director Matthew Thompson, centers on a group of people who are sitting around the park, bored and looking for something to do.
"They think, 'What can we do?' Then they stumble upon a barn and say, 'Let's put on a show."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.