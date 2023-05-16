 Skip to main content
Join Bubba and the gang at Gaslight's 'Alley Cat'

Finding love at the bottom of a glass? Railing against government interference after a pint or two? Sidle up to this bar for a real melodrama when "Alley Cat: The Musical" opens this weekend at the Gaslight.

Much like "The Fast and The Furious" films, this new musical, centered on a downtown bar based on the Wall Street Alley watering hole, is about family.

