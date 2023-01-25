It's 'Rio Bravo' greedy for the latest show at Gaslight

As many opt to get back to the basics this month, so too does the Gaslight Melodrama. For "Rustlers of the Rio Bravo," the first show of its new season opening Friday, it returns to essential melodrama.
"It's a very irreverent, silly, ridiculous throwback to classic, classic, classic melodrama," said Gaslight's artistic director and co-owner Michael Prince. "We often parody melodrama tropes but we’re really throwing it back to old-school melodrama."
The show is actually a prequel to "Rustlers Revenge," which the theater performed in 2009. In that production, also by D. Chappelle, a gang of rustlers sought revenge on Quiet Harry who was hiding out on the Friendly Fruit Farm.
"This is part of our unofficial Black Bart trilogy," Prince said. "We did our own Black Bart show 10 years ago and repurposed it for 'The Good, The Bad & The Funny.' This is the original, very first show in this unofficial Black Bart trilogy."
In "Rio Bravo," Quiet Harry (played by Prince) is a ranch hand at Circle D Wagons Ranch, run by the sweet and innocent owner Blossom White (Maddie Vendsel) and her father, Larry (Michael Kubik).
Their efforts to keep the ranch solvent are plagued by rustler Black Bart Bushwacker (Don Kruszka), who stirs up trouble posing as the ranch foreman. His criminal efforts are further aided by secret partner Scarlett Vixen (Jennifer Prince).
The arrival of Steve Dashing (Jack Prince), a handsome young stranger, may turn the tide for the ranch, letting the heroes win.
With many of last season's productions "shows about shows," Prince said they were happy to return to classic melodrama.
"Getting to the roots of real melodrama storytelling, a story that's really based in those working-class roots," Prince said. "It almost takes it up to a different level.
"I know I've said this before (about shows) but this is like a Looney Tunes cartoon come to life."
Following "Rio Bravo" is the brand-new vaudeville revue "Karaoke Reborn."
"In our last karaoke vaudeville in January, (former musical director) Warren Dobson had destroyed the Blue Tail Lounge. Now we're rebuilding it."
Carlos and his grandmother, who owned the lounge, buy the land surrounding the Taco Bell on Panama Lane where the karaoke performers migrated to after losing their previous venue.
Destroying the Mexican food franchise location, Carlos plans to start over.
In case the show and revue descriptions didn't make it clear, the Gaslight is ready to start the year with some worry-free entertainment, Prince said.
"If you're looking for an escape, to get away from the ugliness of the world, to take some time to have some yuks and some silliness, this is the show."
