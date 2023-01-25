 Skip to main content
It's 'Rio Bravo' greedy for the latest show at Gaslight

As many opt to get back to the basics this month, so too does the Gaslight Melodrama. For "Rustlers of the Rio Bravo," the first show of its new season opening Friday, it returns to essential melodrama.

"It's a very irreverent, silly, ridiculous throwback to classic, classic, classic melodrama," said Gaslight's artistic director and co-owner Michael Prince. "We often parody melodrama tropes but we’re really throwing it back to old-school melodrama."

