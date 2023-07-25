Calling all creative children! Tonicism Productions kicked off its summer session, "Beach Bound," this week at Bakersfield Community Theatre.
The two-week intensive workshop, which began Monday, is still taking students from ages 5 to 18.
"Students are already working on writing the skits and learning dance moves and song lyrics," Guinevere PH Dethlefson, the youth theater group's founder, wrote in an email. "We can accept students through this week — with students starting by Monday at the latest and can accommodate a few more students — 5 to 10 more."
Dethlefson said they were excited to work with BCT when The Empty Space, which is where Tonicism normally performs, couldn't accommodate the schedule after its move in June.
"Our students are so creative and imaginative and we just love working with them, so we wanted to still have a program even though we had an abbreviated schedule.
"We knew that their creation would be such a fun show to watch and we love giving voice to up and coming performers and allowing them to share their unique vision and fun ideas with an audience."
Dethlefson and the Tonicism creative team of Kayleigh Peaker, Faith Thompson, Dillon Thomson and David Rock took inspiration from the season for this shorter session that will culminate in a cast-created variety show.
"We decided to make our theme Beach Bound since so many kids have experienced vacationing along the coasts of California so we could draw from their experiences," she wrote. "It’s already been so fun hearing their thoughts on the beach: is it a sandy beach or rocky? Is it a pier or dock or boardwalk? Is it the dunes? Hotel or camping? It’s been a blast hearing all their ideas and what they associate with beach life."
The workshop includes lessons, theater games and handouts on the craft. For the show, students will develop skits along with dances or musical numbers.
Open to performers of all experience levels, the session runs from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays through Aug. 4 at BCT, 2400 S. Chester Ave. (Parking is available in the lot behind the building. Take Wilson Road to O Street and park in the back.)
Performances are at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 and 2 p.m. Aug. 5.
Cost is $250 per child. There are some scholarships available. Email info@tonicism.com or call 661-861-1314 for more information or to enroll.
