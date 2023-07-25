Tonicism

Tonicism Productions is currently holding "Beach Bound," a two-week workshop that will culminate in a cast-created variety show. Students can join through this week with performances set for Aug. 4 and 5.

 Courtesy of Tonicism Productions

Calling all creative children! Tonicism Productions kicked off its summer session, "Beach Bound," this week at Bakersfield Community Theatre.

The two-week intensive workshop, which began Monday, is still taking students from ages 5 to 18.