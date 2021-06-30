It's a jungle out there, so stay cool inside this First Friday

It seems this summer has been an especially hot one, even just two weeks in. If you'd like to stay cool at home but still enjoy the art, check out these First Friday offerings.
The Bakersfield Art Association Art Center is hosting the group show "Portals." This display features art about passages to another place, whether its windows looking out to scenic vistas, gates headed into secret gardens or even an idyllic barn.
In its description, the show declares "Windows, doors, paths are all portals to another place. So is your imagination."
Artists taking part in the show are Phyllis Oliver, Gary Knerr, Kay Hall, Norma Eaton, Tena Henry, Tom Wright, Toni Lott, Iva Fendrick, Charlotte White, Roline Loung, Mark Engelein, Rosemary Leal and Mike Montalvo.
The work is on display on the Bakersfield Art Association's website bakersfieldartassociation.org, Facebook and Instagram pages. Those who want a closer look can head to the BAA Art Center, 1607 19th St., which is open until 4 p.m. Friday.
"Portals" will remain on view through July at the center, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Animal lovers will have much to enjoy with the work of Edwina Davis, whose work is on display at Dagny's Coffee Co.
A lifelong animal lover, Davis devoted time learning to draw them, according to the BAA newsletter. She developed her technique in her classes at East Bakersfield High School and participated in several sidewalk art shows sponsored by Cunningham Memorial Art Gallery (which later became the Bakersfield Museum of Art).
Her art developed further from her friendship with local wildlife artist Barbara Fiser and instruction from Clayton Rippey at Bakersfield College. As her favorite instructor, he taught her to expand her use of color and knowledge of anatomy in her artwork.
Davis went on to Cal State Bakersfield where she was part of its first graduating class in 1971, earning her bachelor of arts degree. Her senior art show at CSUB consisted of several wildlife drawings and three life-sized fiberglass castings of the human body.
Joining the U.S. Marine Corps in 1970, Davis served through 1982, attaining the rank of captain. During her service, she was a "training and audiovisual support officer," serving tours at the Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va.; Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan; Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton; and Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.
In her free time, she enjoyed plein air painting including at the San Diego Wild Animal Park (now San Diego Zoo Safari Park) in Escondido where she spent hours studying the wild animals and birds in natural settings.
Davis returned to Bakersfield in 1982, working in commercial video production broadcasting then embarking in a 25-year career with the Kern County and Bakersfield fire departments leading the audiovisual division documenting incidents, training and public interest events and producing training materials.
After retiring in 2011, Davis has returned to painting and drawing, including currently studying silk art with high school friend Kathy Schilling.
Davis' work can be viewed through July at the coffeehouse, 1600 20th St. It is also viewable on the Bakersfield Art Association's website and social media pages.
Bakersfield Museum of Art
If you want to get out of the house and see some art in person, head over to the museum, which again is offering free admission for First Friday along with extended hours until 8 p.m.
The work of local artist and educator Art Sherwyn is on display for "Uncommon Perspective: Paintings by Art Sherwyn."
Revisit Bakersfield's colorful music past with "The Bakersfield Sound: Roll Out the Red Carpet," which features a variety of memorabilia including musicians' detailed stage costumes.
The tranquil imagery of "Color + Figure: Paintings by Linda Christensen" will be a soothing respite from
The museum, 1930 R St., will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Admission is $10, $5 for students and seniors and free for museum members and children 5 and under.
Those who want to see the art from home can also access the 3D tours of the current exhibitions, powered by Artland, at bmoa.org/current. Also available to view online is "Deconstructing the Lens:Selections from the Students in the BMoA ArtWorks Program," which went live on Wednesday.
For more information, visit bmoa.org.