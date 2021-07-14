It's 'A Grand Night' to return to Stars

Many in Bakersfield are flocking to movie theaters to enjoy some entertainment but live theater is offering the big screen a run for its money. After a 16-month break from mainstage shows, Stars Theatre Restaurant returns this weekend with Rodgers and Hammerstein's "A Grand Night for Singing."
Director Bruce Saathoff describes the show as a fast-paced revue of the canon of famous duo of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II. Director Walter Bobbie wrote the book for the 1993 musical.
"The characters interact to tell the story of the songs of love, parenthood and relationships," Saathoff wrote in an email.
The show is a mix of "memorable tunes along with some less well-known gems" from the R&H catalog. More than 30 numbers will be performed from the musicals "Oklahoma," "The Sound of Music," "Carousel," "South Pacific," "The King and I," "Me and Juliet and "Allegro" as well as the 1945 film "State Fair" and 1957 TV production of "Cinderella."
And even die-hard theater fans may be surprised by some of the vocal arrangements, which differ from the original musicals. (Amber O'Reilly, who also performs in the show with her daughter, Mary, handled vocal direction.)
"Many of the songs are true to their original source, but others have been arranged in a new way," he wrote. "'Kansas City,' for example, (from 'Oklahoma') gets reworked as an upbeat jazzy number."
Saathoff said it's hard to point out his favorite numbers, but he enjoys the arrangements of the opening ("The Carousel Waltz" from "Carousel"), end of Act I ("Some Enchanted Evening" from "South Pacific") and the finale ("Impossible"/"I Have Dreamed" from "Cinderella" and "The King and I," respectively).
For the first show back since going on hiatus in March 2020 due to the pandemic, "A Grand Night" was a good pick with a cast of only five performers: Amber and Mary O'Reilly, Erick Casallas, Jennifer Prow and Frank Sierra.
"With all of the unknowns of that pandemic, we thought having a small cast, with simplified sets and costumes would help us mount a show in a short amount of time when COVID-19 restrictions allowed," Saathoff wrote. "It's also a really great review of some of musical theater's most memorable songs."
In the program notes, Saathoff said of his cast: "I am very proud of this cast of five wonderful singers. Erick, Amber, Mary, Jennifer, and Frank are very, very talented and their interpretations of these songs are sure to delight."
Accompanying the performers is the band: Scott Dirkse on piano, Brian McLaughlin on drums, Mark Meyer and Jeff Dundas on reeds; Adam Clements on bass and cellist Ambra Williams.
As with all Stars mainstage shows, dinner will be served. Options consist of barbecue tri-tip or fried catfish, both served with red roasted potatoes and fresh-steamed vegetables; vegetarian lasagna roll-up, served with fresh-steamed vegetables; or a shrimp wedge salad, iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, bay shrimp, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives and bacon bits.
After months of watching streaming performances, Saathoff said he is excited to resume live shows at the downtown theater.
"I just want people to be happy and enjoy seeing live performers with a live orchestra back on the Stars stage," he wrote. "I think people will have a wonderful evening and leave feeling refreshed, happy and hopeful!"