As with all Halloween fun, the Spooktacular Art Show from Bubble Pop Gallery cannot be contained to just one day. After its debut last week at its First Friday pop-up at the Fox Theater, the show has moved to Temblor Brewing Co.
While the show's move is now a monthly occurrence, the additional party coming Saturday is a special treat.
In addition to the exhibit featuring work from more than 35 artists, attendees can observe artists creating work live including Alex Zamora, Karrie Rhodes, Caroline McArthur, Fredy Paintz and gallery curator Ashleymarie Sey Lively, who creates personalized name paintings.
The works, along with prints and stickers, will be for sale
Guests are encouraged to dress in costumes for the event from 6 to 9 p.m. Those who do will entered to win a San Diego Comic-Con prize pack full of goodies and exclusive swag.
There's another chance to win with the Wheel of Horrors. Those who spin it have a chance to win art or prints from the event.
Temblor will blast the Halloween music and have some candy for the good boys and girls (and probably the trouble-makers too). The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the brewery, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200.
After this weekend, the gallery will debut a third popup location at Silver Wolf Comics and Collectibles, participating in the Halloween Fest on Oct. 20 at the northwest Bakersfield shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.