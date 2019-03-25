When you hear the phrases tale of forbidden love and high school production, thoughts may run to "Romeo and Juliet." But at Frontier High, the theater department is headed to the Caribbean with the Tony Award-winning musical "Once on This Island," playing this weekend.
Created by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, "Island" is an enchanting musical fable of young lovers from two different worlds contending with class distinction and social prejudice. The Frontier performance transports the audience to a Caribbean island, where social prejudice divides the villagers living there. A cast of village storytellers (Alexa Hart, Victoria Hilderbrand, Anica Bolanos, Kirk Hilderbrand, Taylor Dougherty Audrey Saxon, Kierra Ferguson, Catherine Rush, Kyler Pitts, Cattie Schroeder, Iris Chaney, Carmen Diaz, Kameron Braun, Chloe Gomez, Kaylee Winn, Dalton Durrant, Marissa Nolan and Cameron Young), attempting to calm a frightened little girl, tell the tale of the power of love between a young peasant girl and the son of the rich grand hommes whose divided culture keep them apart.
Four gods who guide the fearless young Ti Moune (Lily Baldwin), on a journey to find her love. Aidan Meyer plays the spoiled, arrogant, Daniel, a young grand homme who captures Ti Moune’s heart. The mischievous Agwe, god of water (Wyatt Hatfield), orchestrates the meeting of the two unlikely young lovers. Lexie Watkins plays the power-house character of Asaka, Mother of the Earth, a sassy, brassy personality that adds an element of fun to the story. Papa Ge, played by the perfectly cast Dorian Speights, embraces the shadowy character of the sly, demon of death who is determined to prove that his power is the greatest. The sweet, tender, god of love, Erzulie (Jordan Hicks), refuses to let death defy the power of Ti Moune’s love for Daniel.
The show also stars Michaela Vacca, Logan McCauley, Connor Putman and Eva Craw. Directed by Kimber Peaker-Lozano, "Island" also features the vocal direction of Kyle Ball and choreography by Victoria Tiger.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with shows at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Frontier High School Performing Arts Center, 6401 Allen Road. Tickets are $10 at the door.
