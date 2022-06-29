Inspiration abounds this First Friday

If there's one message you take away from this month's First Friday, it should be that it's never too late to return to doing what you love.
That's a lesson Mike Doyle lives by. The 71-year-old artist, whose work is on display at Dagny's Coffee Co., only picked up his painting again five years ago.
Fond of drawing as a teenager ("I probably did it too much in the classroom"), Doyle was encouraged by his father.
In the early 1970s, Doyle returned to Bakersfield and took art classes at Bakersfield College.
"I wanted to learn more about the process of art, listen to people who were professional artists," he said, naming Don Ambriz as one of his early influences.
He painted into his 20s but the demands of work and family life took precedence and he put his art aside.
He retired from the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department, then worked for Kern County Mental Health, assisting the homeless community and those with brain injuries.
Eventually, he retired completely and that's when his wife, jewelry designer Karen Landon, made a fateful decision.
Doyle said, "My wife went behind my back and went down and bought me a bunch of art supplies and said, 'Get painting.'"
The artist's daughter Michelle Fanbrough is also part of the family cheer squad.
"She saw the paintings I did when I was really young. She keeps encouraging me."
Doyle prefers to paint landscapes, seascapes and streetscapes, like the work "Dagny's" that is on display in the coffee shop.
He and his wife have separate studios in their Los Angeles home, parting after breakfast to work and coming back together for lunch and discussing their work.
The self-taught painter is also happy to chat with other artists online and receive feedback on his work.
He said, "There is still so much more that I need to learn. ... I look forward to critiques because that's the only way I'm going to learn."
"The journey is so exciting that it's worth it."
Doyle's collection is on display at the coffee shop, 1600 20th St.
To view more of his work, visit his Instagram page (@mjdoyle1950).
Over at the BAA Art Center, the group show "Masterpieces" is on display.
For this collection, local artists submitted paintings inspired by an old master. They had the option to reproduce the art as close to the original as they could or render it in their own style.
This show contains 21 works inspired by such great painters as Monet, Winslow Homer, John Singer Sargent, Vermeer, van Gogh and more.
Participating local artists include Norma Eaton, Mimi Placencia, Gary Knerr, Marwa Scott, Roline Witt, Chrissy Rogers, Cheri Sperl, Sissy Ullman and Edwina Davis.
Many of the artists will be at the artists' reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the center, 1607 19th St. Refreshments will be served along with finger food.
The center is also continuing its student art shows, which will run in July and August. These shows continue to be sponsored by Dented Earth Pottery. Bakersfield-based potters Lisa and Scott Mayo, who developed their love of pottery while earning their bachelor of fine arts degrees at Cal State Bakersfield and turned it into a business, sell pieces at the center.
For those who can't attend, there will be a virtual show on the Bakersfield Art Association's website (bakersfieldartassociation.org), Facebook (facebook.com/BAAartists) and Instagram (@bakersfieldartassociation) pages.
And after a wild night for its Art After Dark Pride event, the Bakersfield Museum of Art will be open with extended hours for First Friday.
On display are the current spring exhibitions: "Under the Kern County Sky: Prapat Sirinavarat," a whimsical collection from the Thai-born, Bakersfield-based artist; "Personal to Political: Celebrating the African American Artists of Paulson Fontaine Press," a touring exhibition echoing the mission of the Paulson Fontaine Press, a Berkeley-based fine art studio that is committed to amplifying important voices in the visual arts, featuring quilts, sculptures, etchings, paintings and prints; and "Exploring the Figure: Selections from BMoA’s Permanent Collection," featuring works in a variety of media using the figure as a form of communication.
Also on display is "Human Nature: Selections from Students in the BMoA ArtWorks Program," featuring work from 13 local high school juniors and seniors who participated in the BMoA's semester-long arts experience.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., 1930 R St. Admission is free.
And Moderngigi Gallery (900 18th St.) will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. with work for sale from local artists and vendors.