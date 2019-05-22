What does a theater do when looking at a dark weekend? If you're Ovation Theatre, you improvise — literally — with a night of comedy.
Before its 1970s disaster movie musical "Disaster!" opens June 7, the 19th Street theater is hosting A Night of Improv on Saturday evening.
The comedy comes courtesy of Brian's Beard, a local improv group, which has used the theater as a rehearsal space since October.
While the group's name seems like there would be a story behind it, member John Spitzer said it was as improvised as their comedy.
"We named it ourselves, no backstory or hidden meaning," he wrote in an email.
The show, which will be completely improvised on the spot, will last about an hour and a half, Spitzer said.
Performers include Spitzer, Brittany Beaver, Jeff Bittleston, Nolan Long, Steve Miller, Nate Logan and Jose Tenorio.
Admission is $5, plus a two-item minimum from Ovation's Stage Left bar.
The Owards
Ovation will also continue celebrating this weekend with its Owards, recognizing the shows and people who rounded out its 2018-19 season. Actors, musicians and volunteers will gather Sunday evening to acknowledge the work of "Dreamgirls," the all-female "1776," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," "Jekyll and Hyde," "A Christmas Carol," "Spring Awakening" and "A Chorus Line."
