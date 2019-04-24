As blossoms spring in colorful bloom outside, the art inside the Bakersfield Museum of Art is ready for its own show Thursday.
This month's Art After Dark will feature a pop-up video installation and collaborative art project exploring the concepts of color.
The installation, created by art students at Cal State Bakersfield, features imagery from a number of artists' works including Liz Sherwyn, Esai Mendez, Carolina Gomez and Allie Page.
Along with the show, guests can explore the concept of color through a unique color-based fortune read.
"The intention is to encourage people to consider the role of color in our life in its most exaggerated sense," Alli Duncan, BMoA development coordinator, wrote in an email.
"Be sure to come dressed in your power color!"
Lengthwise Brewing Co. will provide refreshments for the evening. Beers for sale will be Citra Simcoe Centennial Ale, Blueberry Kettle Sour Ale, Coffee Stout and Zeus Imperial IPA.
Held on the last Thursday of the month February through October, the after-hours art experience is supported by returning sponsor Moneywise Wealth Management.
Art After Dark runs from 7-9 p.m. at the museum, 1930 R St. Admission is $5, free for members. For more information, visit bmoa.org/artafterdark.
