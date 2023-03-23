 Skip to main content
'Impossible' things happening at BHS for 'Cinderella'

This weekend, Bakersfield High School is bringing old-fashioned theater magic to life at the Harvey Auditorium with "Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella."

The classic musical adds a new sense of humor and personality. Come and meet the naive Prince Topher and hopeful Ella, played, respectively, by Ruben Garcia and Alejandra Reyes.

