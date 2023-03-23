'Impossible' things happening at BHS for 'Cinderella'

This weekend, Bakersfield High School is bringing old-fashioned theater magic to life at the Harvey Auditorium with "Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella."
The classic musical adds a new sense of humor and personality. Come and meet the naive Prince Topher and hopeful Ella, played, respectively, by Ruben Garcia and Alejandra Reyes.
This production features the outraged Madame and her co-conspirator, the devious Lord Protector Sebastian, as well as brand-new, lovable characters, such as Jean-Michel, the revolutionary and love interest of the not-so-evil-stepsister Gabrielle.
If you grew up watching Leslie Ann Warren or Brandy as Cinderella, you’ll recognize the beautiful, hummable score by Broadway legends Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. Songs such as "Ten Minutes Ago," "A Lovely Night," "In My Own Little Corner" and "Impossible" are reimagined by the talented cast at BHS.
"The score retains its original charm and expands it to modern audiences. It was one of my favorite musicals as a child and it has been a joy to be a part of this production at Bakersfield High School," music director Amanda Isaac said.
The beautiful sets and costumes really bring the magic to life. Like the Broadway production, director Heather Brandon and technical director Dale Olvera wanted to forgo a reliance on technology to tell the story and allow the magic of traditional theater to take center stage. From transforming costumes to the reveal of the carriage and the ballroom, everything happens right in front of your eyes.
We offer this memorable fairy tale brought to life at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Harvey Auditorium at Bakersfield High School, 1241 G St.
Tickets are $12 and are available at the door.
— Bakersfield High School news release