Immerse yourself in art inside Woolworth's building

Construction is due to begin soon on the Woolworth's building downtown, but the space has already been fostering creativity within its walls.

Joining the Woolworth Sessions, musical recordings made last summer on the sonically special third floor, is a one-night-only immersive art exhibition set to be a feast for the senses.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

