Immerse yourself in art inside Woolworth's building

Construction is due to begin soon on the Woolworth's building downtown, but the space has already been fostering creativity within its walls.
Joining the Woolworth Sessions, musical recordings made last summer on the sonically special third floor, is a one-night-only immersive art exhibition set to be a feast for the senses.
Unlike the music sessions, which were born of the location itself, the Orgasms of Fury show started as an idea that organically adapted to the space.
"I just had a vision of expression with big emotions in a very big way," said Reygun Brown of her vision for the show that would include a very personal performance piece.
After outlining her plan in late December, Brown consulted with friend and former roommate Amelia Gall, who helped her work out how to make it more inclusive.
The duo formed Symbiosis, described as an independent mixed media platform that seeks to curate unique experiences and culture content.
As part of that magical alchemy of the local creative community, the pair connected with David Anderson and Emily Waite, who perform as Bakersfield Cactus and own the building. (Emily's husband, Sherod, is Anderson's business partner.)
Finding a location — and a storied one at that — added another layer to the project.
"People can expect to be immersed in this environment, this historic building," Gall said. "They've never seen it like this before and they'll never see it like this again — the sounds, the scents, the art that is the building itself."
"Scents that can help soothe," added Brown, who noted that it will be nag champa incense rather than the burger and fries of the lunch counter, which attendees will pass by as part of the experience. (And another reminder that, yes, the lunch counter will return under the new design.)
Guests are encouraged to arrive a bit early for the event, which begins by taking them up in the elevator to the open third floor, which will host a gallery and sound bath.
Brown will have work on display in the gallery along with Adam Montoya, Jessica Morales, Debbie Haupt, Evan Nilsson, Nathan Gall, Skyla Loveland, Aleena Bangloy, Gigi Killebrew, Tim Wilson and Alex Biternas.
Works were not created for the event but many ended up being quite on point, Gall said.
"It helps that the whole exhibit is based on expression, an all-inclusive theme."
The sound bath will be performed by Stephen Winters of White Wolf Wellness.
After having time to view the art and be immersed in the sound waves, attendees will be led downstairs to the basement.
Brown will perform a piece accompanied by a sonic immersion experience courtesy of John Love, Joni Haupt and Justus Genesis Messiah Mercury.
Although the performance artist wants to keep most details of the piece a surprise for those in attendance, she did share that it was inspired by times of intense emotions, including anger and sorrow, while not having an outlet to release them.
"This is my first performance ever," Brown said of the piece incorporating expressive movement. "I have been fascinated with ballet probably my entire life."
Gall and Brown said they are grateful to Anderson and Waite for providing the venue for this nascent project. They've also been grateful to the local arts community, which has been supportive with donating supplies and spreading the word.
"It's small but it's rich," Gall said of the local arts scene. "There's a lot of talent, a lot of creativity."
Brown said she's happy to have a hand in bringing something to Bakersfield that is commonplace in larger cities.
"It's happening in my town. We can do this here too," Brown said.
"I definitely feel like people in Bakersfield want more things to do, especially with art."
And the creating won't end on Saturday: The pair already have a second event in the works in April.
The goal is to curate an arts experience a few times a year.
Visit Symbiosis on Instagram (@forsymbiosis) for more on upcoming events.