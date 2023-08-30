Director Bethany Lahammer wants audiences to laugh along with "Freaky Friday," which opens this weekend at Stars, but she also hopes it inspires some empathy.

"I want them to smile and enjoy the escape," she wrote in an email. "I want them to think of that teen in their life they want to understand better. I want them to think about an adult they are trying to find a new way to relate to.

