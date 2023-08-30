Director Bethany Lahammer wants audiences to laugh along with "Freaky Friday," which opens this weekend at Stars, but she also hopes it inspires some empathy.
"I want them to smile and enjoy the escape," she wrote in an email. "I want them to think of that teen in their life they want to understand better. I want them to think about an adult they are trying to find a new way to relate to.
"Maybe there's a way to be inspired by being stuck with each other — to find the laughter and remember that time is short and to make the most of it."
The Disney musical is based on the 1972 book by Mary Rodgers that inspired popular film adaptations including in 1976 (with Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster) and 2003 (Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan).
The show opens with wedding planner Kathrine (Bethany Rowlee), who is busy planning her own wedding, and her daughter, Ellie (Lorea Laverty Iturriria), who is annoyed by her sister, Fletcher (Sarah Kratt), and angry that wedding plans will keep her from a scavenger hunt with her friends.
The two argue, breaking an hourglass that ends up being magical and causes them to switch bodies. That's when the fun really begins.
Lahammer wrote, "Lorea (Ellie Blake) goes from chasing her annoying little brother around and loving being the sloppiest person in the room to calm, collected, focused — in the same way we see Bethany (Kathrine's) focus in all the chaos at the beginning of the show.
"Bethany takes on the all-over-the-place, bigger-than-life teenager we see Lorea play with Fletcher at the start of the show. They have each other's gestures, and fully transform to their other role with ease. It's a delight to see. I smile all the time watching the show each night in rehearsal."
Fans of the movies will have more to enjoy with this production, the director said.
"The musical allows for so much more comedy as we recognize ourselves in real time. Bethany Rowlee is absolutely hilarious as she is this gorgeous put-together woman who fully commits to being a teen —she is just a fantastic actor who hits all the fullness of the highs and lows of the teenager."
Lahammer said the body-swapping story has remained popular because at heart we all really want to be understood.
"We need our families to love us 'even though ...,' because we are all a little bit perfect and a little bit messy and we need to be embraced for all of who we are. It feels good to watch them discover this truth and gives us hope we may find that with people in our own lives."
The director said audiences won't regret coming out to see this musical.
"Bring someone you love and enjoy remembering together what it was like to be a teen or a parent or having a crush or something someone thinks is silly you are passionate about.
"It is a great show to leave you feeling good and with a full heart."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.