History, literature come to life at BHS in 'Diary of Anne Frank'

Eighty years after the Frank family went into hiding in Amsterdam and 75 years after Anne's remarkable diary was published, the story comes to life on the Harvey Auditorium stage at Bakersfield High School.
The horrors of World War II and the Holocaust settle into the background as the young and impetuous Anne comes of age in surprisingly familiar ways. Family disagreements, the excitement of young love, and the bonds of the holidays come and go as the eight Jews hide from the outside world for two years.
"The Diary of Anne Frank" is persistently optimistic, despite the tragedy it was born out of. Although we will never know what Anne would have written and accomplished if she had lived, we are left with one of the most potent reminders of the power of hope and the resilience of the human spirit.
"It was interesting to approach this material with students who experienced a quarantine firsthand," director Heather Brandon said. "In a small way, they could relate in ways that no other generation of students could. It was also a sobering reminder that we cannot forget the past. We spent a lot of time diving into the history of the time period and discussing what was at stake for these characters that lived in the same time as my grandparents."
This is also the first time that most of these actors are tackling serious subject matter. For the past several years, BHS has focused on comedies to lift spirits in difficult times. The primary cast is an exciting group of young actors including juniors Finn Valenzuela (Anne), Kayleigh Beavers (Margot), Matthew Ochoa (Mr. Frank), Maggie Lehman (Mrs. Van Daan) and Ruben Garcia (Mr. Van Daan); seniors Lexie Lee (Mr. Dussel) and Amanda Farias (Miep); and freshmen Claire Michael (Mrs. Frank) and Drew Gutierrez (Mr. Kraler).
The cast undertook the great challenge to portray these real people as honestly and respectfully as possible.
"It was wonderful to work with all of these amazing people," Valenzuela said of her first lead role. "Probably one of the best casts I'll ever work with."
Remaining performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Harvey Auditorium at Bakersfield High School,1241 G St. After Saturday's performance, there will be talkback with Rabbi Jonathan Klein from Temple Beth El on the importance of preserving history and passing on this story.
Tickets are $12 and are available at the door.
— Bakersfield High School news release