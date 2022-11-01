 Skip to main content
History, literature come to life at BHS in 'Diary of Anne Frank'

Eighty years after the Frank family went into hiding in Amsterdam and 75 years after Anne's remarkable diary was published, the story comes to life on the Harvey Auditorium stage at Bakersfield High School.

The horrors of World War II and the Holocaust settle into the background as the young and impetuous Anne comes of age in surprisingly familiar ways. Family disagreements, the excitement of young love, and the bonds of the holidays come and go as the eight Jews hide from the outside world for two years.

