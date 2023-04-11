He's here: 'Phantom of the Opera' arrives at Centennial

The longest running show on Broadway is closing this weekend, but there is still one place you can see "The Phantom of the Opera": Centennial High School.
The school's theater program is pleased to present this iconic musical starting Friday.
"The Phantom of the Opera" debuted on Broadway in 1988, winning seven Tony Awards including best musical. Based on Gaston Leroux’s horror novel, it tells the enticing story of a phantom who haunts the stage of a Paris Opera House and falls in love with a beautiful young chorus girl. Audiences are in for a fun night of magic and romance, accompanied by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s incredible musical score.
Recently, the Centennial production was chosen for the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts Rising Star Program. Representatives from this school will attend the production and may offer follow up scholarship to some of the cast members, a huge honor for the local production.
Featuring a cast and crew of over 50 students, standout performers in this production include Garrett Redstone as The Phantom (with Andrew Arias stepping into the role on April 15), El Friedman as Christine, Austin Cline as Raoul, Sarah Wright as Meg, and Jade Lizarraga as Madame Giry.
Jack Prince and Noah White provide incredible comedic performances as duo Andre and Firmin, and Paul Reynolds and Belle Boren star as Italian opera singers Piangi and Carlotta.
The show is stage managed by Jorja Baker and vocal direction is provided by CHS graduate and BC student Mary Thomas. Technical direction is provided by David Howe and Advanced Theatre students Justin King and Adam Medina.
"The Phantom of the Opera" will be performed at 7 p.m. April 14, 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. April 15 and 22 at Centennial High School, 8601 Hageman Road. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance.
Prices are $12 at the door, or $10 for KHSD students with an ASB sticker (or presale in the CHS finance office). Tickets are available online (fees apply) at centennialtheatre.ludus.com or in advance at the CHS finance office.
Alicia Hammons is an English teacher and theater director at Centennial High School.
