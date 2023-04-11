 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

He's here: 'Phantom of the Opera' arrives at Centennial

The longest running show on Broadway is closing this weekend, but there is still one place you can see "The Phantom of the Opera": Centennial High School.

The school's theater program is pleased to present this iconic musical starting Friday.

Alicia Hammons is an English teacher and theater director at Centennial High School.

Coronavirus Cases