Have a grand 'Techicolor' time with Foothill musical

After nearly a decade without a musical on its stage, Foothill High School is going big and biblical with "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

Playing Thursday through Saturday, the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, with lyrics by Tim Rice, offers the Trojans a chance to stretch their musical muscles, both singers as well as performers from the school's band, led by conductor John Barker.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

