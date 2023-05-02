Have a grand 'Techicolor' time with Foothill musical

After nearly a decade without a musical on its stage, Foothill High School is going big and biblical with "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."
Playing Thursday through Saturday, the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, with lyrics by Tim Rice, offers the Trojans a chance to stretch their musical muscles, both singers as well as performers from the school's band, led by conductor John Barker.
Also taking part is the Voorhies Elementary School’s Glee Club, serving as the show's Children’s Choir, with vocal direction by Leslie Thompson and Teresa Rimmer.
The musical centers on Joseph (Anthony Jimenez), the 12th son of Jacob (Esmeralda Armenta) who dreams he is favored by God. His older brothers — including actors Johnny Garcia, Brian Valencia, Emily Cornejo, Kassie Hill, Camilla Amezcua, Ammi Torres, Lorena Lopez and Ximena Rangle — do not like this so they decide to sell him to traveling Ishmaelites.
His brothers capture him and sell him to Potiphar (Pazly Hill). While there, he is thrown into jail and makes a prediction. Because of this he gets out of jail and becomes the right-hand man for the Pharaoh (Valencia). Eventually Joseph is reunited with his brothers and father and all turns out for the good.
The show also features Audrey Bier as the Narrator, Zabella Quintero as Potiphar's wife and ensemble performers Catalina Espericueta, Randi Powell, Alexa Madrigal, Michelle Martinez and Nevaeh Hernandez.
Director Rebecca Worley said students are excited for audiences to see the show since the last attempt to perform a musical was shut down due to COVID.
Rounding out the crew are vocal directors David Ortiz and Aryian Gridiron
Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the school, 501 Park Drive.
Admission is $10, $5 for children 5 and younger. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.
