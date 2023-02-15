 Skip to main content
Hang onto your Hat — this art show will surprise you

If you thought a tattoo shop was limited to body art as its only creative expression, you've never been to Top Hat Art Collective.

On Saturday, the body art studio and art gallery will host its third annual Out of the Hat Art Show featuring the work of more than 45 artists.

