Hang onto your Hat — this art show will surprise you

If you thought a tattoo shop was limited to body art as its only creative expression, you've never been to Top Hat Art Collective.
On Saturday, the body art studio and art gallery will host its third annual Out of the Hat Art Show featuring the work of more than 45 artists.
When Tom and Mary Cox opened the Collective in 2018, it was a tattoo shop that hosted art shows. Over time, they've evolved the space to include a full functional gallery as well as event and art workshop space.
Artist Ashleymarie Sey Lively came on board last month to serve as gallery coordinator after taking part in the 2021 art show.
"I reached out to Tom and Mary Cox last year, asking if they wanted any help organizing the shows and events as I have had past experience," Lively wrote in an email. "I really love what they do, and how they have a committed gallery space that I personally couldn't provide seven days a week with my past pop-up gallery (Bubble Pop at the Fox Theater)."
The Coxes curated Saturday's show, which will include more than 70 works in mediums such as oils, acrylics, mixed media, watercolor, inks and more.
Participating artists include Jacqueline Monroe, Deja Nunez, Evan Crocker, Mario Gonzalez, Karrie Rhodes, Audrey Franks, Anna Hackler, Adalyn Evertse, JP Rodriguez, Fredy Paints, Four Eyes, Jonny Riel, Ally Davis and many more.
All original and handmade, the show's works will be for sale starting at $100.
The evening will also include live music by Michael and the Monsters, Parker Newman, Devyn Brinsfield and Jordan Belardes.
Going forward, Lively is helping organize gallery shows, working with artists and handling social media for the gallery. That work will also soon including coordinating upcoming art classes, workshops and rotating gallery exhibits every other month.
Next up are "Tiki Bubble Beach Party 3" in April and the Western-themed "Ten Gallon Top Hat" in June. Interested artists can visit tophatartcollective.com to apply.
