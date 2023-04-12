Grin and bare it with BCT's 'Girls'

Cancer touches many lives, and it's often the strength of your community that helps pull you through.
That's the message at the heart of "Calendar Girls," the new play opening Friday at Bakersfield Community Theatre.
Rebecca Worley, the show's director as well as BCT's artistic director, said she knew she wanted to direct it as soon as Jan Hefner, BCT's executive director, sent her the script.
"It was one of my favorite movies when it came out and it is one of my favorite plays," Worley wrote in an email. "The play deals with a topic very close to my heart, cancer. I have wanted to do a play about cancer, and this one deals with it in a heartwarming way."
Based on the 2003 film, adapted from a true story, "Girls" centers on Chris (Hefner), a Yorkshire housewife who wants to raise funds for a memorial for the husband of her best friend, Annie (Julie Gaines), who died from cancer. She encourages Annie and their friends to create a calendar featuring the middle-aged women as nude models.
The show also features Oliver Love, Ed French, Janice Bondurant, Kimber Peaker Lozano, Teri Jones, Karen Bauer Herzog, Sofie Reyes, Steven Overstreet, Vickie Strickland, Kristen Sanders and Josh Carruthers.
Worley said despite dealing with heavier topics that the show has plenty of lighthearted moments and touching moments.
"I think one that really moves me is the photo shoot scene," she wrote. "It has partial nudity in it, none that is seen by the audience. These amazing women embraced this challenge with heart and courage and strength."
The power of friendship is also a major theme in the show, said the director who hopes audiences walk away "feeling that you can overcome the horrible tragedy of cancer with the help of friends."
"You have to lean into your friends to help you get through those tough times."
If a little liquid courage also floats your boat, BCT's concessions stand will sell a trio of British drinks in honor of the show: G&T (gin and tonic), an Irish coffee and a Smokey Cokey (Coke and whiskey). They will be $10 each.
The female actors also lived up to the show posing for a calendar in a similar style to the one featured in the show. Those will be sold for $25.
Each show will also be a raffle as well as a donation jar with all funds raised going to the Kern County Cancer Foundation.
"Their money stays here locally and they help provide all kinds of services for people with cancer," Worley wrote.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.
