 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Grease' burning up the quarter-mile at Ovation

"Grease" is the word at Ovation Theatre starting this weekend when the popular musical takes the stage.

Frank Sierra, who split directing duties with Terri Cline, said he's a longtime fan of the musical and the subsequent 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases