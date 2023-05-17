'Grease' burning up the quarter-mile at Ovation

"Grease" is the word at Ovation Theatre starting this weekend when the popular musical takes the stage.
Frank Sierra, who split directing duties with Terri Cline, said he's a longtime fan of the musical and the subsequent 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John.
"It's been a show that I've always loved. It started with the movie then the musical."
His interest only grew when he had the opportunity to perform in a production playing Doody, one of T-Birds.
"It’s a classic. It's great. Everybody knows 'Grease.'"
Ovation's production stars Ava Briscoe and Aidan Cline, Cline's son, as high school sweethearts Sandy and Danny and Matt Anspach and Sophie Payne as on-again, off-again couple Kenickie and Rizzo.
Sierra said people who have only seen the film should expect some differences with the show, which already sold out its opening night performance (and is close to selling out the second night as well).
"It’s a lot different from the movie. They think they're going to come see the movie, but it's more in your face with the stuff that Rizzo goes through. It's the music everyone knows and loves — 'Born to Hand Jive,' 'Summer Nights' — but there's more of an insight into the characters, their transition into young adults."
Sierra said he and Cline split directing duties as she focused on choreography and he handled blocking and other directing tasks.
"I've known Terri for over 20 years. We've been performing, doing stuff at Stars and now at the Ovation.It was helpful collaborating with someone I know so well. We like things to run a certain way, see eye to eye. It's been a breeze."
The director is looking forward to audiences seeing all the hard work of the cast and crew pay off. And it all starts with the titular opening number, which is Sierra's favorite.
"It gets you into the mood of the show with the music you know from the movie. It's upbeat, it's cool. It's got the whole cast. It's great to see the characters come to life on the stage."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.