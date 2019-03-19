In these times where divisiveness is commonplace, it is time for a reminder that despite the obstacles, “you can’t stop the beat!” With a message of acceptance, unity, the inevitability of change and, above all, the importance of doing the right thing no matter what, "Hairspray" is a classic show with an important message. The BHS theater department is excited to bring it to the stage this week.
“'Hairspray' is about an optimistic chubby girl and her friends changing the way her community sees the world one dance step at a time! It’s also very important to recognize Tracy’s optimism and determination to change the world” said Hailey Cross, a BHS senior who plays Tracy Turnblad, who dreams of being famous and in her pursuit, helps to fight against segregation and racism in the 1960s.
BHS’s finest dance talent — senior Francesca Hernandez and sophomore Devin Penn — brings the original Broadway choreography of classic songs such as "The Nicest Kids in Town," "Run and Tell That" and "You Can’t Stop the Beat" to life to dazzle and delight audiences once more.
“The dances for this show really are stunning,” said Annalisa Cruse, a sophomore who understudies the role of the Tracy’s nerdy best friend, Penny Pingleton. “All of the actors have been incredibly dedicated to practicing them, and the effort shows.”
This is truly a BHS community event. The live student band, under the direction of music teacher Emmanuel Gonzalez, will knock your socks off. Their full sound and spunky attitudes perfectly complement this fun 1960s-style music! Fashion teacher Sarah Claborn provided some of the costumes, which were designed and sewn by hand with care, and the colorful and dynamic set designed by technical director Dale Olvera, built by cast members and crew alike, captures the unique beauty of the '60s, all in order to truly pull you into the magic of "Hairspray."
“I’ve had the best experience working with the rest of the cast,” said freshman Jack Bellue, who is playing the role of the charming Link Larkin. “I am so honored to play this role, as this is my first show at BHS.”
"Hairspray" will run at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with a special understudy matinee show at 2 p.m. Saturday. All performances will be in Harvey Auditorium at Bakersfield High School, 1241 G St. Tickets are $10.
We hope to see you there!
Marina Gradowitz is a junior at Bakersfield High School.
