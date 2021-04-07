Go beyond the ordinary with artist for CSUB lecture

Those seeking an artist's unique perspective can tune in this evening for a conversation with L.A.-based artist Patrick Michael Ballard.
The Zoom event is the latest in the Visiting Artist Lecture Series offered by the Todd Madigan Gallery at Cal State Bakersfield and the university's Department of Art and Art History.
An immersive artist, Ballard works in sculpture, storytelling, performance, pedagogy and play as tools to help understand the formation of the self, the social constructs of creativity, and the behavioral nature of animistic experience.
Ballard's work has no set form, with varied presentations such as a theatrical escape room installation at Machine Project, Los Angeles ("Return to Foreverhouse"), a five-act play about his high-school internet avatar performed at Museum as Retail Space ("After the Rise and Fall of Teenager"), an experimental set of stand-up comedy ("I So Sore For Ever Thing") performed at the Les Urbaines performance festival in Lausanne, Switzerland; and a two-story public sculpture mounted to the front of the historic Gamble House in Pasadena, which was activated every hour on the hour by a 3-minute micro opera.
He is currently working on a project, "Weird Alms," for the Todd Madigan Gallery in which he organizes the placement of contemporary art objects as gifts, props and learning tools into the permanent care, collaboration and stewardship of the students, according to a news release.
Ballard is also at work on an instructional piano album titled "The Metaphysical Piano" and "Fool’s Window," in which he is staging private object-oriented, single player, improvisational rituals that are created with props and interactive sculptures for one participant (or collaborator) at a time.
The discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m. today. Register for it at https://csub.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fzSt2BogTCCjHUdaNNMy6w.
Learn more about Ballard at patrickmichaelballard.com. For information on the event, email gallery curator Jedediah Caesar at jcaesar@csub.edu.