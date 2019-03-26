Get ready to watch what happens at Thursday's Art After Dark. For this month's gathering at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, Los Angeles-based artist Gustavo Godoy will introduce a series of short films created by his students.
The work of budding filmmakers from Harvard-Westlake, a private school in Los Angeles where Godoy teaches, will be screened at 7:30 and 8:15 p.m. Godoy will share a brief introduction before each screening of the films inspired by the current climate of the California-Mexico border.
Guests can also view Godoy's own piece, "The Prototype," which is on display in the Chevron Gallery. The large-scale "fast-formal" sculpture combines lumber, metal, cement and accumulated or found objects unified by same bold red paint.
Museum curator Rachel Magnus said the work is meant to entice viewers, appearing playful, mysterious and engaging.
She wrote of his style, "Godoy is interested in concepts of labor, construction, social systems and traditions of formal abstraction, and each of his fast-formal-objects take special concern with the environment which the object will be viewed. 'The Prototype’s' jagged geometries fill the Chevron Gallery in mass, formality and concept."
Providing refreshments for the evening is Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant. Beverages for sale will include two options from Three Weavers — Expatriate IPA and Seafarer Kolsch — Golden Road's Sparkling Agua Fresca with Strawberry & Pineapple and a 2013 Killka red blend from Argentina.
Held on the last Thursday of the month February through October, the after-hours art experience is supported by returning sponsor Moneywise Wealth Management. For more information, visit bmoa.org/artafterdark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.