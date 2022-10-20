'Girls' just want to have fun at Empty Space

The Empty Space will present a double feature of shows, different in tone but both centered on the struggles women face in this world.
Whether that's overcoming your first heartbreak ("Lost Girl") or just surviving adolescence ("Horse Girls"), the theater has something for you.
The double features start next weekend but the dramedy "Lost Girl," charting Wendy's return from Neverland, opens first this weekend.
Inspired by J.M. Barrie's tale of the boy who would never grow up, the show picks up long after Wendy Darling (Julia Rios) has returned from her adventures with Peter Pan (Connor Deming). She is now determined to move past the loss of her first love.
Director Emily Thompson said she fell in love with the play before she had finished reading it.
"Sometimes, a show touches your heart and you just know that you're supposed to tell that story, and that's how I've felt about this project from the beginning," she wrote in an email. "I've always loved 'Peter Pan,' but this show brings the magical story back to reality, asking important questions and finally giving us some incite about what happens to Wendy after she returns."
The play presents itself like therapy, Thompson said, even with a therapist (David Allen Alvarez) guiding Wendy and anyone who has felt like her: lonely, unable to move forward, tied down by emotional baggage, and always waiting.
"The show takes Wendy through the days following Neverland, and then the months and even years," Thompson wrote. "She is stuck, unable to grow and heal in the ways she needs to, incapable of moving on from the heartbreak of losing Peter, and I think that the heaviness she is feeling is something we can all relate to in some way."
Themes of love and loss, along with the intensity of adolescent emotions are just some of the themes touched on in the play.
Thompson said her favorite moment comes at the end of the play.
"Wendy finally gets closure, even though it doesn't happen the way she's been anticipating," she wrote. "She is finally given a chance to face Peter and ask all of her questions, and at the end, Wendy finds that she can put her heartache to bed and make peace with the life she is living."
The director said she hopes viewers are excited to go on the journey with Wendy.
"I'd love the audience to walk away feeling a little bit of the closure she gets, too."
'Horse Girls'
Although having a similarly phrased name, "Horse Girls," the late night show that joins "Lost Girl" starting next weekend, couldn't be more different.
Thompson wrote, "While 'Lost Girl' is more serious and grounded, 'Horse Girls' is truly hilarious, making for a well-balanced double feature, along with the fact that both plays take place in a girl's bedroom, which is ideal for set design."
The other big connection is that Thompson's sister, Kara Coughenour, is directing the dark comedy.
Coughenour said that working side by side with her sister was easy while preparing the shows, joking in an email that "24 years of experience will do that."
In the show, Ashleigh (Stevie Mcnabb) is in charge of the preteen Lady Jean Ladies, South Florida's most exclusive horse club.
She and the other club members — played by Emma Jordan-Scott, Kailey Keeten, Maya Blackstone, Dakota Seaton, Carlie Wood, Marissa Garcia and Savanna May — along with one of the girl's cousins (Molly Jiron) are dismayed to learn that her family's stables are being sold and their horses killed for meat. The group vows to take action.
Coughenour describes the show as "a loving look at girlhood and friendship that quickly spirals into madness."
Along with the girls' devotion to horses, the play delves into themes of friendship, insecurity, judgment and the terrifying ordeal of being a preteen girl.
The director warns that although it is about preteens, the play isn't appropriate for preteens, recommending it for adults and 16- and 17-year-olds with a guardian.
With that in mind, Coughenour said her favorite part is the climax of the show, when the girls receive bad news and there is a group "freak-out."
"I struggled a lot with what I wanted this to be, but after collaborating with the cast it has turned into my favorite bit in the show," she wrote. "It's complete chaos and so much fun."
Starting next week, the theater will hold double feature weekends, allowing those going to see"Lost Girl" a chance to add on a discounted ticket ($8 rather than $10) to "Horse Girls."
All patrons attending on those dates (Oct. 28 and 29, Nov. 4 and 5) are invited to stay and attend the Girlies Intermission, a 45-minute session between shows with specialty snacks and drinks available for purchase, a costume contest, music and more.
The first weekend will be a Halloween costume contest while the second weekend will host one focused on "Peter Pan" characters.