Having had to postpone or cancel upcoming shows indefinitely, the Fox Theater, like many other businesses, is getting creative with how to cover essential bills during these times.
Instead of the usual variety of shows to bring in money, the downtown venue is looking to raise funds with personal messages displayed on its iconic marquee. Whether it's an inspirational quote, a profession of love or a message of congratulations, all paid declarations will go to preserving the historic landmark.
For $200, the donor's message will be displayed on the marquee for 24 hours. Each message is limited to all caps, a maximum of three lines on the marquee and using the theater's letter inventory. For an additional $100, neon lights will be turned on for an hour at sunset. Messages deemed inappropriate, including profanity, political or religious statements, will be rejected. Payments will be taken over the phone and based on a secured payment of credit or debit cards only.
The first marquee message, which Fox Theater manager Spindler put up as an example, read:
NEVER FORGET
HOUSTON ASTERISKS
LET'S GO DODGERS
A playful reminder that even though baseball season hasn't started, Spindler's disliking of the Astros still lingers.
"We didn't want this to get too serious," Spindler said. "It's just a chance to keep things light. I'm hoping to see people come up with something creative."
The idea to use the marquee came from Fox Theater staff brainstorming how to keep the lights on and still provide for the community, Spindler said. The staff wanted to put something up to fill the void where show titles used to hang but nothing felt quite right. It wasn't until the idea that the community should decide what words should go up that the marquee program formed.
Messages will be displayed on a first-come, first-served basis. May is almost entirely booked so anyone considering putting a message into downtown Bakersfield should jump on the opportunity while they can. Requests are getting booked far in advance.
"We try to communicate with people who book far in advance that if things are back to normal they may not get shown," Spindler said. "Which is a good problem to have."
Independent theater owners anticipate an artistic swing after quarantine. Spindler hopes that the community wanting to see these future shows don't forget about the venues that host them.
"I think when the time comes, when we can turn the lights on, we're going to see artists pouring in like we haven't before," Spindler said. "We want to make sure that we are still here when that happens."
To inquire about your own marquee message, email info@thebakersfieldfox.com with the subject line "MARQUEE INSPIRED" or visit thebakersfieldfox.com.
