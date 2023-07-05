Although the originators of “Footloose: The Musical” offer theaters the option to modernize the show, Adam Cline, director of the Ovation Theatre production opening Friday, is happy to deliver a blast from the past.
He said the show, based on the 1984 film, has additional songs and a flexible script but he is firmly in the 1980s camp, feathered hair and all.
“I love the ’80s so I stuck to its original theme,” he wrote in an email. “Costumes, hair and them ’80s moves is what you’re going to see in this stage version.”
For those familiar with the story, it focuses on Ren McCormack (Devin Beasely Jr.), a Chicago teen who moves with his mother to the small town of Bomont after his father abandons them. Ren quickly finds himself at odds with most everyone, including Rev. Moore (Jack Slider), who has convinced the town to outlaw dancing.
With the help of the reverend’s daughter, Ariel (Victoria Tiger) and new best friend Willard (Joshua Tiede), Ren convinces the reverend to let the teenagers dance, a decision that starts the town on the road to healing from a tragedy.
Cline said he was also excited to bring some fresh talent to the show.”
“I have had a great experience with giving some new faces a chance to shine on stage. I really like working with people who put their heart and soul into the part. My two leads (and understudies) are people who are super talented but have not had a chance to show us that talent at the Ovation. I am so very proud of what they have accomplished in such a short time.”
Due to summer scheduling challenges, Cline cast understudies who will fill in on certain dates. Christian Bradford plays Ariel’s bully of a boyfriend, Chuck, but understudy Riordan Banks will take over for the last weekend. Natalie Rogge, who plays Ariel’s friend Wendy Jo, steps into the lead female role for three dates (July 9, 15 and 21) while her understudy Clarianne Righetti plays Wendy Jo.
“This is always a challenge when casting understudies, but it’s also great experience for some who have not had a chance to show off their skills and talents,” Cline said. “Added rehearsal time is required but in all and all it’s been a pleasure to work with them in doing it.”
Cline said the show features some great moments including “I’m Free,” one of his favorite dance numbers, that takes place at the end of Act 1 as well as the scene work between Slider and Tara Ganer, who plays the reverend’s wife, Vi.
“They have very relatable issues that most parents have in today’s world. There are some powerful moments in this show and a story that hits home.”
Along with fun pop music, the show also addresses real issues including abuse, rejection and heartbreak. Cline said he hopes audiences can learn from the lessons the town residents face about being able to move on from tragedy.
“I would like everyone to come away from this show knowing that just because something bad happens in life that we learn from it, and are able to use that knowledge to make their own lives better from it. Also to learn how to let go of things that they might have been holding on to for too long. Laying down the burden is how it is said in the script. Sometimes it hurts, but it also is exhilarating.”
The musical opens Friday with a gala event, which is sold out, and runs through July 30.
Visit theovationtheatre.com/footloose-the-musical for more details.
Kicking off a fundraiser
Timed with the show’s opening, Ovation is also launching a shoe drive to raise funds for a new stage.
Cody Garcia said the idea came up while thinking about the musical during a fundraiser brainstorming session.
He wrote in an email, “I thought of the lyric ‘kick of your Sunday shoes’ from the title song of the show and thought, ‘How cool would it be to do a shoe drive where we literally sell shoes on Sundays at our matinee shows?’ It really was as simple as that!”
People can donate any type of new or used shoe, with minimal wear and tear. Used shoes should be free of holes, tears, or any kind of odor with any scuff marks removed before donating.
Because this fundraiser will be held prior to schools resuming in August, donations of kids shoes are also welcome.
Donations can be dropped off during the weekends when the theater is open for shows or weekdays at the box office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone who donates 10 or more pairs will receive a free ticket to the musical.
Donated shoes will be sold at the last three Sunday matinees of “Footloose” (July 16, 23 and 30), with would-be buyers able to stop in anytime between 2 to 5 p.m. (No show ticket is required to come in for the sale.)
The theater is aiming to raise between $2,000 to $5,000 from the drive. The stage renovation will cost a minimum of $16,000 with work, taking three to six weeks, slated for later this year or early next year in advance of the 2024 season.
Along with aiding the drive, Garcia encourages audiences to come out and enjoy the musical.
“Our production of ‘Footloose’ is packed with an incredibly talented cast, and if they are able (to) ‘cut loose’ for one night in July, this is a show that is a must-see, so get your tickets while you can!”