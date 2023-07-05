Although the originators of “Footloose: The Musical” offer theaters the option to modernize the show, Adam Cline, director of the Ovation Theatre production opening Friday, is happy to deliver a blast from the past.

He said the show, based on the 1984 film, has additional songs and a flexible script but he is firmly in the 1980s camp, feathered hair and all.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.