Get ready to cut loose with 'Footloose' at BCHS

Are you ready to kick off your Sunday shoes and dance to the beat of '80s music? Then don't miss Bakersfield Christian High School's upcoming production of "Footloose: The Musical," which opens Friday.
Big hair, check. Lots of neon, check. The iconic red cowgirl boots, check. The BCHS Theatre Department will transport audiences back in time this weekend with its nostalgic performance of the musical based on the popular 1984 film.
"I chose this show because I grew up with this soundtrack on cassette tape and I knew that I had the students this year to make it a success," said BCHS theater director Mendy Leyendecker. "I also believe that the main themes in 'Footloose' — love, forgiveness and redemption — are core values that myself and the BCHS community hold dearly."
Debuting on Broadway in 1998, "Footloose: The Musical" is based on the film, which was itself inspired by a true story of a small town in Oklahoma in the late 1970s.
Set in a small town that has banned dancing, the show follows the story of rebellious teenager Ren McCormack, who challenges the status quo, and inspires the town to let loose and embrace their love of dance.
From the opening number to the final bow, the students are ready to deliver an energetic and captivating performance that will have the audience dancing along in their seats. The show also boasts the biggest cast and crew BCHS has ever had in a production.
"We only have a student body of 600 students, so to have 50 students involved in a single production is a big deal," said Leyendecker.
Some standout performers include seniors Matthew Barge (Rev. Shaw Moore), David Meshreky (Ren), Sydney Dameron (Ariel Moore) and Ben Smith (Willard Hewitt) as well as junior Kaya Leyendecker (Rusty). Ariel's other friends Urleen and Wendy Jo are played by, respectively, junior Claire Kirschenman and sophomore Elizabeth Searfoss.
The whole cast is truly amazing, even down to every last ensemble member who helps make this story come to life.
Produced and directed by BCHS theater teacher Mendy Leyendecker, the show also features musical direction by BCHS' own band and choir teacher, Chyna Hamann.
The Theatre Department brought in local dance teacher and choreographer Devin Beasley to help the students pull off all of the dance numbers in the show.
"Footloose: The Musical" opens at 7 p.m. Friday. There are also two shows (2 and 7 p.m.) on Saturday as well as Sunday at Bakersfield Christian High School, 12775 Stockdale Highway. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime.
Tickets are $15, $10 for students and children. Tickets are available online at bakersfieldchristian.com or at the door prior to each show.
Everyone at the Bakersfield Christian High School Theatre Department hopes you will come out and watch this fantastic show put on by these incredible kids!
BCHS student Katherine Ciecalone is stage manager of "Footloose: The Musical" along with fellow student Jackie Johnson.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.