Get ‘On Your Feet!’ for latest Stars musical

Although musical sensation Gloria Estefan initially struggled with her mother over her career, the actress playing her in the new Stars production "On Your Feet!" couldn't have had a more different experience.
When the musical opens on Friday, performer Izamar Olaguez will sparkle in many iconic costumes created by her own mother, Elizabeth Olaguez.
"It's what she does and what she loves to do," Olaguez said of her mother, who has been sewing crop tops ("I was such a diva") and pageant gowns for her for years.
Olaguez also credits costume director Laura Engel and choreographer Kelci Cerri with helping set the look and moves for the show that tells the true story of Estefan and her husband, Emilio (played by Erick Casallas), who combined their talent, the music and their lives to become an international musical phenomenon.
Director Frank Sierra has been a fan of Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine since he was a kid and was excited to bring the Estefans' story to the Stars stage.
"Together, Gloria and Emilio Estefan have earned 26 Grammy Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and many other awards," he wrote in an email. "Despite their struggles, with strength, perseverance, and belief in each other, Gloria and Emilio defied all odds and brought Latin music to the mainstream, paving the way for future generations of Latin artists."
Olaguez is also a fan of the couple, citing Emilio Estefan's book, "The Rhythm of Success: How an Immigrant Produced His Own American Dream" as a personal favorite.
She was hooked on "On Your Feet!" when she saw a production of it in Los Angeles.
"There aren't too many roles for a Latina actress to do in musical theater," she said. "When I saw it at the Pantages, I thought, 'I need to do this.'"
She said, unlike some other roles, she didn't want to put too much of herself into the role but she learned "being Gloria is a little bit easier than I thought because there is so much of me in her."
"The costumes, the script, the music helps me be the best Gloria I can be for the audience."
Under the musical direction of Cody Greenwell, who also plays piano/keyboards, the Miami Sound Machine comes to life with musicians Brad Briscoe (drums), Brian McLaughlin (percussion), Michael Padilla (guitar), Adam Clements (bass), Patrick McNeal (trombone), Mike Raney (trumpet) and Mark Meyer (reeds).
The jukebox musical, featuring beloved hits such as "The Rhythm is Going to Get You" and "1, 2, 3," is sure to be a crowd-pleaser, Sierra said.
"The familiar sound of the music brings back memories of other times in your life and helps you relive those experiences," he wrote. "The music is familiar so I think audiences can more easily relate and identify with the show."
Both Sierra and Olaguez said they expect audiences to connect with the Estefans' story, overcoming any challenges from the music industry and loved ones to find their crossover musical success. And the actress said the show's name offers a preview of what viewers will find with the local production.
"Gloria has created a fan base that loves to dance. This is going to be a show that people will love so much. People will be literally on their feet."