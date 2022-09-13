Get into the 'Spirit' at BCT

One might think a play involving seances, exorcisms and ghosts this time of year would be a drama but "Blithe Spirit" couldn't be more different in tone.
The popular Noel Coward comedy will open the 95th season of Bakersfield Community Theatre this Friday.
"Spirit" centers on writer Charles Condomine (Xian) who calls upon a medium, Madame Arcati,(Heather McCarthy) to deal with his writer's block. After an "unsuccessful" seance, Charles finds his dead former wife, Elvira (Natalie Underwood), has come back to haunt him, along with his new wife, Ruth (Rebecca Worley).
Deva Wiloth, who directed the show with Faith Thompson, describes it as "a fun, spooky ride into the supernatural filled with laughs and ghostly effects."
"I've been interested in the supernatural all my life and ghosts have always been of particular interest to me," she wrote in an email. "When Faith came to me asking to co-direct with her, and knowing through past history that we work really well together, it was a no-brainer that this would be a fantastic opportunity."
Working together, Wiloth and Thompson provided the production with "two pairs of eyes and two brains coming up with ways to make this show super cool."
"We realized we have directing styles that meld really well together, so note taking was super easy," Wiloth wrote. "It also helped having two directors when one couldn't make it to rehearsal, there was always someone there in charge at all times."
Wiloth said she enjoyed seeing the cast, which also includes Janice Bondurant, Patrick Carrick and Lindsay Pearson, grow into their roles and make them their own.
"They've inspired me every day with their dedication and hard work to make this the best show out can be."
Along with lots of laughs, the director hopes audiences consider "that there just may be more to life after this life. Just because we are gone, are we really gone?"
