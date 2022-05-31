Get into business with 'The Producers' at Ovation

When you got it, flaunt it. That’s exactly what the folks at Ovation Theatre will do this week with the opening of “The Producers.”
The musical, based on the 1967 Mel Brooks comedy, focuses on beleaguered producer Max Bialystock (Adam Fernandez) who convinces his mousy accountant, Leo Bloom (Adrian Francies), to hide a small accounting error in his current Broadway flop.
Believing "you can make more money with a flop than with a hit," Max searches for the worst play ever written, happening upon "Springtime for Hitler, A Gay Romp with Adolf and Eva in Berchtesgaden," written by ex-Nazi Franz (Carl Schmeil).
Max and Leo raise $2 million for the flop they expect to fail on opening night even as they scheme to flee to Rio with the cash. Of course, nothing goes to plan.
This production also stars Kelsea Ryan Johnson as the blonde temptress Ulla, Dakota Nash as Roger, the worst director in New York, and Joshua Tiede as his "common law-assistant" Carmen.
The show runs through June 26 at the 19th Street theater.