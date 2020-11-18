Thanksgiving is a week away but plans are already in the works for many of us. Bakersfield Community Theatre is tapping into thoughts of turkey, family time and Black Friday for a pair of one-act plays on Friday.
The one-night only virtual performance came about during a BCT board discussion of what this year's Thanksgiving would look like for many families.
"I asked one of our local playwrights, Emerson Herzog, to write a play specifically about what this might look like," Rebecca Worley, BCT artistic director, wrote in an email. "They came up with a funny and poignant look about a family being separated during this holiday season. I'm really proud of what they created."
Accompanying "A Very Zoom Thanksgiving" is the one-act "Black Friday," written by Michigan playwright David MacGregor, which was found by BCT board member Porter Jamison after the brainstorming session.
"It's a fun look at shopping on the day after Thanksgiving," Worley said. "I think this will offer a nice escape and bring some lightness to our stressful times. These two plays have a lot of humor and, I hope, offer some happiness to our audience."
Deva Wiloth, the show's director, said that it was the humorous take that drew her to the project.
"I knew we needed some kind of entertainment for this holiday season," she wrote in an email. "I thought these one acts were so funny, and we could use some laughter right now."
"Overall I think both shows are so funny and well written. I love the character of the waitress in 'Black Friday' (played by Sydney Brunsell), she's so fun and speaks so much truth about how ridiculous Black Friday is, and has gotten over the years."
The production also features the work of Beth Clark, Jenna Fernandez, Xian Fredericksen and Erica Rey.
Wiloth is looking forward to audiences experiencing the lighthearted look at the holiday season, noting it "shows that even though we maybe can't be together physically, there are still ways to have great holidays with our loved ones."
"Thanksgiving One-Act Plays" will start at 8 p.m. Friday for a one-night only performance. Tickets are $10, available at bctstage.org and must be purchased by noon Friday. Ticket holders will receive the Zoom link that afternoon and are encouraged to log on 15 minutes before showtime.