Gather your guppies to see 'Little Mermaid' at Stars

Wish you could be part of her world? Join Ariel and all of her friends when "The Little Mermaid" opens this weekend at Stars Theatre Restaurant.
Director Frank Sierra knows the theater will stand out, offering a nontraditional show for the season.
He wrote in an email, "This show may not be your typical holiday show, but it still brings the same amount of magic and joy to your life and is perfect for all families to enjoy at Christmastime."
Fans of the 1989 Disney animated film will have to line up behind Sierra, who recalls his first viewing.
"I remember sitting in the movie theatre when I was 9, being captivated and enthralled with this mysterious and beautiful underwater world that Disney created. I listened to 'The Little Mermaid' (soundtrack) on repeat, belting my face off in my room with a visceral connection to 'Part of Your World.' I loved Ariel, this mermaid that didn’t always feel understood by her family and dreamed of experiencing some place beyond her home."
In the Stars version, Ava Briscoe plays Ariel, whose desire to live on dry land drives her to strike a bargain with the sea witch Ursula (Bethany Rowlee). With the help of her friends Flounder (Mac Medeiros), Sebastian (Kenneth Labron) and Scuttle (Jesse Magdaleno), she aims to win the heart of Prince Eric (Jack Bellue) before time runs out and she becomes Ursula's slave.
The show also stars Timothy Armijo as King Triton, ruler of Atlantica; Joshua Hefner as Eric's steward, Grimsby; Alex Neal as Chef Louis; Zachary Gonzalez and Ariel Clark as Ursula's pet eels Flotsam and Jetsam; and Nichole Heasley, Ashley Ha, Allyson Medina, Oliver Love, Danielle Humphrey and Crystal Vega as Ariel's sisters.
Sierra said his favorite number in the show is "Positoovity,” performed by Magdelano and choreographed by Jordan Payne, because of "its upbeat music and fun choreography."
All the classic numbers are in the show, but he mentions the original musical number "If Only," sung by Armijo, Briscoe, Bellue and Labron, offers "a soft and tender moment to the show."
The director would love it if the show feels like another world where viewers "can forget about the hustle and bustle that this time of year can bring."
"If the audience leaves feeling uplifted and a part of this world then I know I’ve done my job."