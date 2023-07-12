Bolstered by its last hit set at the iconic Alley Cat, Gaslight Melodrama takes inspiration from the bar's downtown neighbor for its latest production. Watch calamity ensue this weekend with "A Night at the Padre."

The show, which opens Friday, centers on the grand reopening of the Padre Hotel — and how everything that can go wrong does.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.