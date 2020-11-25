At the Gaslight Melodrama, the name of the show says it all: “Christmas Isn’t Cancelled.” Although its Holiday Extravaganza, like every event this year, will be a bit different: It will be the first local theatrical show taking place inside a theater since the shutdown.
Michael Prince, who owns the Gaslight with his wife, Jennifer, said they have been preparing the show since Kern County was in the red tier earlier this fall.
"The goal was to always open for the Christmas show. When we were in the red tier, all we were hearing is that we're going to move into the orange tier. We started putting together all the safety precautions to perform, spent three to four weeks in rehearsal."
"We decided that more than anything in order for this place to survive we had to do it."
Gov. Gavin Newsom's "emergency brake" on Nov. 16 moved Kern, along with 27 other California counties into the more-restrictive purple tier, allowing limited outdoor operations for entertainment venues.
"It's a little scary," Prince said of opening a show indoors right now. "We know were doing this against the 'rules.' Having been out for eight months, it really hurt us. This is our livelihood. It's not a hobby. It’s our family business."
Prince said they notified the health department, noting "We're not trying to be a speakeasy. We’re not being careless with this by any means."
The Gaslight's safety precautions include reducing to a 50 percent capacity, with a maximum of about 76 people distanced with empty tables between parties. Temperature checks will be conducted at the door and masks will be required unless you are at your table eating snacks. Hand sanitizer will be at every table with guests encouraged to use it frequently.
Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for the Kern County Public Health Services Department, said in an email Monday that discussions with the Gaslight have been about requirements to have live performances but nothing specific about the holiday show.
"We have not approved their indoor holiday performance," Corson wrote.
The theater may have some wiggle room in regards to county enforcement though. On Tuesday, Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard told small-business owners that the county would not enforce the governor’s mandate on restricting indoor operations.
“This one-size-fits-all, cookie-cutter approach that the governor has taken is not working at all,” Maggard said.
County officials will send a letter to businesses violating state rules informing them of the law but will not inform state enforcers which businesses are breaking the rules of the shutdown.
The community's response to the upcoming show has been positive, Prince said.
"It’s been overwhelmingly kind. People are excited. I even had an older gentleman cry on the phone because he was so happy to come back."
The show opens with performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and it will continue through Dec. 23.
"Christmas Isn't Cancelled" is based on a previous Gaslight show, "A Christmas for Santa Claus." In it, Santa's family (played by Jennifer Prince, Ali Dougherty and Victoria Tiger) decide to help the old Saint Nick (Jay Stoddard) feel the magic of the Christmas spirit. Their plans get interrupted by Jack Frost (Adrian Francies) but all ends well for them and Curley the Elf (Michael Prince).
"It's really a show that focuses on what the important things are: love, faith, compassion, forgiveness," Prince said. "It's about teaching Jack Frost those lessons and all the adventures they go through trying to do that."
Price hopes people can come out to enjoy the show and escape for a couple of hours.
"As far as we’re concerned, entertainment is essential and laughter is essential."