Fun awaits this First Friday

Even if the temperatures rise again this weekend, we’ve had a real taste of fall weather and we’re ready for it. Art is all around downtown Bakersfield for this First Friday.
New business Needful Things (1822 G St.) will hold its grand opening from 6 to 8 p.m. The candles and curiosities shop will offer a free gift for the first 20 people who show up in costume.
The fun continues at Moderngigi Gallery (900 18th St.) with live music by Crimson Skye, along with special guests, from 7 to 9 p.m. Guests can also check out art and apparel from artist Johnny Ramos, work from painter Sonia Peterson (Sisu Art), April Ferdinand of Creeping Dawn Jewelry and Rachel Keene aka Eerie Peach.
Head to facebook.com/moderngigigallery for more information on the gallery.
2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.) is getting in on First Friday with its first art pop-up with Stardust Lane, which specializes in funky paintings and creations in clay and resin. The Appletons will perform and the Oh, Boy! Po'boy! food truck will be slinging sandwiches.
The Hens Roost (1916 G St.) invites the community to come out in support of the Apple Core Project, which helps feed and aid the needy in the community. Along with its vegan offerings, it will also host mobile food businesses The Teppanyaki Guys, Zepeda's Stone Fire Pizza, The Poke Express and Get It Twisted.
Women's March Kern County will be on hand with materials to make reproductive justice art and signs for the peaceful march taking place Saturday morning (starts at 10 a.m. from 515 Truxtun Ave.). It will also have its official WMKC marching masks available for a $10 donation for two for $15.
And Tonight We Are will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.) just opened its fall exhibition, "On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s-1990s, from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection," which features more than 150 objects from nearly 70 artists including Ed Moses, Billy Al Bengston, Lynda Benglis, Peter Alexander, Frank Gehry, Robert Graham and Ed Ruscha.
Admission is free for First Friday with operating hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit bmoa.org.
Over at the BAA Art Center (1607 19th St.), which is open until 4 p.m., Deborah Cooper is the featured artist. Her paintings include still lifes, portraits, cats and dogs and some landscapes.
Dagny's Coffee Co. (1600 20th St.) is highlighting work from May Kang. The full-time special education teacher at Arvin Union School District is a self-taught painter who likes to express the beauty in nature through rich colors.
Fellow BAA artist Karen King is displaying her watercolor paintings at the salad shop Toss It salad shop (1917 Eye St.).