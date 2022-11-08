 Skip to main content
Fresh bloom for 'Flowers' at Stars Playhouse

While many shows distance audiences from the actors, "Flowers for Algernon," opening this weekend at Stars Playhouse, invites them into the action. The immersive experience allows viewers to feel the struggles of the protagonist Charlie, who undergoes an experimental procedure to improve his intelligence.

The play is based on the novel by Daniel Keyes, in which the journey of Charlie, a mentally retarded janitor, is interwoven with that of the mouse Algernon, both of which undergo experimental surgery to increase their intelligence. Early success is tempered by the mouse's regression and Charlie races to find the solution to avoid Algernon's fate.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

